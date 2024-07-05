ADVERTISEMENT
I'm hoping for stronger ties with Nigeria - Obi greets new UK PM, Starmer

Nurudeen Shotayo

Starmer led the Labour Party to a historic landslide victory against the Conservatives in the recently held United Kingdom election.

Obi's expectation is conveyed in a congratulatory message he penned for Starmer following the UK's Labour Party's historic victory in the recently held general election.

Starmer led the Labour Party to a landslide victory against the Conservatives on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The hitherto opposition party won an overwhelming majority in the parliament, locking down 411 seats to end the ruling party's 14 years of rule.

Reacting to the development via his official X account on Friday, July 5, 2024, Obi described the victory as a well-deserved honour.

The former Anambra State Governor expressed hope that the new UK PM will make good on his campaign promises that convinced the British public to give him their mandate.

“I sincerely congratulate Mr. Keir Starmer and the Labour Party UK on the landslide victory they recorded in Thursday’s election. May the victory translate to a better and new chapter for all the UK residents as you remain committed to your electoral promises.

I also hope that your government will promote stronger ties between the UK and Nigeria, and help in deepening our democracy, especially during these challenging times.

“Nigeria is grappling with issues such as insecurity, education, healthcare, and poverty and could greatly benefit from the support of the UK. Let us work together to build a brighter future commonwealth for all,” Obi said.

Starmer assumed on Friday afternoon after accepting the customary nomination from King Charles III.

This was a few hours after his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, had conceded defeat and tendered an apology to the British public as he left 10 Downing Street.

Sunak also announced that he would resign as the leader of the Conservative Party once the mechanism for choosing a successor is set in play by the party.

Nurudeen Shotayo

