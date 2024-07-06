UK's Labour Party victory gives us ginger ahead 2027 election - LP Reps leader

The UK's main opposition Labour Party thumped the ruling Conservatives in the general election held on Thursday, July 4, 2024, paving the way for its leader, Sir Keir Starmer, to emerge as the new Prime Minister.

The Labour Party won 412 seats to record a parliamentary supermajority in the contest, leaving the Conservatives with a paltry 121 seats in the latter's worst electoral outing since its creation.

Starmer assumed office as the new British Prime Minister on Friday, July 5, 2024, after his predecessor and outgoing Conservatives leader Rishi Sunak conceded defeat and resigned from his position.

Nigerian Labour Party taps inspiration from Starmer's victory

Congratulating Starmer and his party on their success in the election, the leader of the Labour Party caucus of the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Ogene, said the development serves as a tonic for his party ahead of Nigeria's general election in 2027.

Ogene, who represents the Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra State, said the emphatic electoral victory by the UK Labour Party wasn't only a victory for the British opposition but for all believers in democratic transparency and integrity of the electoral process.

“The election tells vivid tales of hope for the opposition, competence and integrity of the electoral umpires in the UK, in a manner that elicits public confidence and trust in the electoral process," the lawmaker said in a statement on Friday.

He added: “Unlike what was witnessed in Nigeria in the last general elections, the process in UK was free of glitches, as about 40 million voters took part, polls closed around 10 pm Thursday and by daybreak, the results were out; there was no judicial ambush, as immediate transition took place to the admiration of all lovers of democracy and free and fair elections.

“If we must practice democracy, we must also love, copy and abide by the transparency and accountability of democratic institutions in nations of the world that allow the rule of law and democratic principles to thrive.

“In deed, one of the potent lessons of the British elections is the fact that, the concept of ‘snatch it, grab it, and run away with it,’ has no place in modern democratic practice.

“The UK’s electoral process stands in stark contrast to our recent experience in Nigeria. The smooth, swift, and transparent election in the UK is a shining example for our electoral umpires, INEC, to emulate. The British Labour Party’s victory inspires hope and optimism, demonstrating that positive change is possible when people come together with a unified objective.

