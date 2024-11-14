Wike draws battle line with Atiku over 2027 presidential bid in PDP

Speaking in a live media session in Abuja on Wednesday, November 13, Wike stated firmly that Atiku’s blueprint had already been rejected by Nigerians and would not earn him another chance.

Responding to questions regarding Atiku’s recent claims that his economic strategy could better serve Nigeria than the current administration, Wike argued that Atiku’s vision had already been presented and turned down by the public.

"Did he not present it before Nigerians? Did Nigerians choose him?" Wike questioned. “He is lobbying for another chance, but the chance will not be there. In which party? How can we rely on one man for so many years?”

Drawing a comparison to former U.S. President Donald Trump, Wike suggested that being outside the government does not automatically equate to effective opposition.

“Trump was not in government, yet he got to work and told the Republicans, ‘Listen, what do we do? We have to be serious,’” Wike noted.

He argued that criticism alone does not make a strong opposition, stating, “You can’t sideline people and say you will fight someone just because you feel he is too influential.”