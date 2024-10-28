ADVERTISEMENT
Nyesom Wike told to step down as FCT minister

Segun Adeyemi

Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

The NDF statement, released on Saturday, October 26 and signed by Spokesman Engr Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, condemned Wike's alleged prioritisation of political feuds in Rivers State over the pressing security and educational challenges facing Abuja residents.

"The capital is facing critical challenges that require a steady, committed leader," the NDF declared, pointing to a concerning rise in kidnapping incidents and school dropout rates.

The group cites statistics showing a 35% increase in out-of-school children in the FCT over the past two years, which they attribute to Wike's lack of focus on developmental issues.

READ ALSO: Wike declares war on beggars in Abuja

The group further criticised Wike for allegedly using federal resources to fuel political vendettas in Rivers State, where he has ongoing disputes with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and local officials.

"It is unbecoming of a Federal Minister to prioritise his personal political vendettas over public duty," the NDF stated, accusing Wike of using his position for "brinkmanship and divisive politics."

READ ALSO: Wike revokes Julius Berger’s land allocation for judges' quarters in Abuja

The NDF warned that Wike's actions could damage the credibility of the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led administration, noting his alleged attempts to interfere in local governance in Rivers State and to halt monthly federal allocations to local government areas.

"Nigerians are weary of political theatrics. "The FCT deserves a leader focused on solutions, not distractions. It's time to face your duties, Wike — or you step aside," they stated.

