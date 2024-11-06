BREAKING: Donald Trump declared 47th US President

Recommended articles
Trump, the Republican candidate, secured a landslide win against the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat candidate.
The announcement of Trump’s victory marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first US president to win a non-consecutive second term, a remarkable achievement in American political history.
Trump’s return to power is especially notable considering his previous loss in 2020, and his victory comes after a tumultuous period that included two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction.
In their coverage, CNN described the win as a “historic political comeback” for Trump, highlighting the significance of his defeat of Harris.
“Former President Donald Trump will defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in a historic political comeback, recapturing the White House following an election loss in 2020,” CNN projected.
Trump’s victory sets the stage for an unprecedented return to the White House, and the political landscape is already bracing for the impact of his comeback, which could reshape American politics in the years to come.