BREAKING: Donald Trump declared 47th US President

Trump, the Republican candidate, secured a landslide win against the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat candidate.

The announcement of Trump’s victory marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first US president to win a non-consecutive second term, a remarkable achievement in American political history.

Trump’s return to power is especially notable considering his previous loss in 2020, and his victory comes after a tumultuous period that included two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction.

In their coverage, CNN described the win as a “historic political comeback” for Trump, highlighting the significance of his defeat of Harris.

“Former President Donald Trump will defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in a historic political comeback, recapturing the White House following an election loss in 2020,” CNN projected.