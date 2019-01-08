The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has described President Buhari as a straight and honest man.

Tinubu said this in Lagos state in a statement signed by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman.

According to the APC leader, Buhari’s honesty is what stands him out from the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to Vanguard, the former Lagos state Governor also called on Nigerians not to let PDP come back to power.

He promised to rally the APC campaign council to deliver victory for the President at the polls.

“President Buhari is a straight and honest man. Leave a Naira on the table with Buhari in the room. You will find the Naira on the table when you return.

“When Buhari says ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ you know where he stands. He means what he says, no more, no less.

“With Atiku, things are more nuanced. This shows he has no vision for the nation except the naked pursuit of power for the naked use of that power.

“I think I can speak for all members of the campaign council that we accept the assignments given by the President with devotion and a firm commitment to perform to our utmost, individually and collectively, on the tasks given.

“It is a great honour and responsibility he has given us. We dare not let him down because doing so would also let down the nation.

“This election concerns more than two competing personalities and political parties. It is a contest between two different visions for the country and the futures these visions portend.

“The APC seeks a better Nigeria by reforming our institutions of governance that these institutions may better implement policies engendering dynamic economic development. “We seek not only growth but also a fair and just allocation to all segments of society of the harvest of our national endeavours.

“Let no Nigerian be forever trapped in poverty and despair. Let all Nigerians be given the genuine opportunity to realise their full potential and contribute to this nation and their own lives as much as their talents and will power permit of them.

“We build a Nigeria where government leads the nation but does not rule over the people.

“For them, the unjust past is not just the object of their dreams; it is their sole destination. “Thus, this election is about two different visions and two different models of leadership. This election is about substantive issues and about character.

“We are building needed infrastructure, including electricity and water because we realise a national economy cannot grow beyond the capacity of the infrastructure that serves it. “Meanwhile, the PDP clan wants to return to the days where they rule the nation like overlords. They want to own every industry and control everything that has anything to do with the creation of wealth.

to reverse the democratic maxim that government is the servant of the people. The PDP wants a situation where those in government are the masters while the people bow their heads to the interests of the mighty and the rich.

“We have seen this before. Those who really care about Nigeria care not to see such malign governance again.”

The 2019 presidential election is scheduled to hold on February 16.