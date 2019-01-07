The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has handed the national register of voters to the nation’s 91 political parties. And according to the electoral umpire, there are now 84 million registered voters in Nigeria.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, presented the register at the quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja on Monday, January 7, 2019

The commission also revealed that the official total number of registered voters in Nigeria is 84 million.

INEC concluded the voter registration process in August of 2018.

Nigeria heads to the polling units to elect political leaders across over 70 political parties on February 16 and March 2, 2019.