The presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, continues his campaign with a rally in Kogi State today, January 7, 2019.

According to a statement by the Director, Contact and Mobilization of the PDP's Presidential Campaign Organisation, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd), the rally will take place in Lokoja, Kogi State capital and start by 12:00 pm.

The statement read, "This is to formally invite all our Governors, all Candidates of our Great Party, the PDP, all NASS Members, NEC Members, BOT, PCO, State Chapters and all Stakeholders to the KOGI STATE PRESIDENTIAL RALLY.

"Please endeavor to mobilize your supporters to participate, as we join hands with our Presidential Candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Waziri Adamawa, to get Nigeria Working again."

Atiku, a former vice president, flagged off his campaign for the 2019 presidential election in the northwest zone in Sokoto State on December 3, 2018.

A January 8 rally planned for the south south region, scheduled to hold in Rivers State, was indefinitely postponed for undisclosed reasons.

2019 presidential race

The February 16, 2019 election is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They face competition from other candidates including Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.