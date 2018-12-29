The Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has cautioned Nigerians against voting for Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

According to Daily Post, the minister made the comment on Friday, December 28, 2018, while speaking at the flag-off of President Buhari’s re-election campaign in Akwa-Ibom state.

Amaechi said that the Peoples Democratic Party will loot Nigeria’s treasury if they are voted in again.

The former Rivers state Governor told those present at the rally that the PDP will take Nigeria back to recession.

He said “They (the PDP) said you are hungry. You are hungry because they stole the money. If the money was here, you wouldn’t have been hungry.

“If you vote for the other party (PDP), let me tell you what will happen. They are so hungry that if they come out, they will be too busy stealing money that by the time Nigerians realise it, we are back to recession.

“We got in and saw the challenges. We never knew they had stolen all the money. We thought they had a conscience to leave some money behind.

“You know, the difference between us and the other party (PDP) is that they are not saying that they are not corrupt.

“They say we are corrupt, but APC is also corrupt. They agree that the president is not corrupt. What they are saying is those around the president are corrupt. But they agree that they are corrupt.

“We are saying as APC that we are not corrupt and that we are fighting corruption. Whether you are APC or PDP, when you are corrupt we will fight you.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made public the names of the members of its 2019 campaign council.