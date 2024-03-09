ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers people are fed up with Wike, Fubara feud - PDP vows to resolve crises

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]
Mr Sydney Gbara, State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, said the political crises in the state will soon end.

Gbara told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Saturday that the majority of Rivers people no longer enjoyed the drama making rounds in the state’s political space.

He said that every reasonable Rivers citizen currently yearned for peace and also wanted Governor Siminialaye Fubara to be allowed to work and demonstrate his capabilities in the administration of the state.

The party image maker commended the governor for demonstrating self-comportment by not allowing room for distractions in the midst of heightened political disagreements.

“The governor even in the midst of pockets of disagreements with his predecessor and some organs of the government, had remained focused, delivering back-to-back life-touching policies, programmes and projects for the people.

“His policy is directly touching lives and building capacity.

“We shouldn’t be surprised when we see that people are beginning to have a rethink and throwing in support for him because as they say, if you can’t beat them, join them,” he said.

He also described as timely, recent resignation and declaration of support by a councillor representing the ward of the former governor and Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike.

The councillor, Achor Nna, had publicly pledged loyalty to Gov. Fubara.

According to him, more of such declarations for the governor are envisaged in the coming days, not just from councillors but across political strata including members of the State House of Assembly.

On the conduct of local government elections, Gbara said that the governor was the leader of the party (PDP) in the state.

He noted that whenever the governor deemed it necessary, the party would readily make available its machinery for the election.

He, however, said the governor was making plans for local government elections, adding that the party on its part would remain neutral regarding the governor’s decisions in that regard.

Attributing ongoing political crises in the state to personal interest, Gbara urged the people especially the youth, to rally around the governor whom he said had demonstrated patriotism and inclusivity in his policies.

