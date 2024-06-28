ADVERTISEMENT
There will be no Nigeria - Shehu Sani warns Northern politicians plotting to unseat Tinubu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Recently, there have been reported moves by Northern political heavyweights to form an alliance against Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Sani issued the warning while speaking on an Arise TV programme on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

This comes amid speculations that political heavyweights in the north are considering forging an alliance to send Tinubu packing from Aso Rock in the 2027 general election.

According to observers, the schemers have identified former President Muhammadu Buhari as a rallying point to execute their plans.

Last week, Buhari received former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai separately at his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

Though the duo said they visited the former President to pay Sallah homage, there have been rumours of a purported discussion about the 2027 election.

Also this week, El-Rufai met with former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, raising suspicions of a possible realignment ahead of the next election.

Atiku Abubakar pays surprise visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura [Twitter:@atiku]
Atiku Abubakar pays surprise visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura [Twitter:@atiku] Pulse Nigeria
Meanwhile, Sani has warned that the seeming gang-up of Northern politicians against Tinubu may spark a similar movement in the southern part of the country, which may lead to the desecration of Nigeria.

“There is evidence of rallying of forces. Regrouping of forces — political forces from the North — trying to use former President Buhari as a rallying point to evict the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

“And they hope to resurrect his political chance in the house of the masses and portray the government as one that has been undermining the North and one that has not been living up to its campaign promises to the region being that it has its highest votes from there.

“And I must warn that attempts to do that can create a serious problem for our country.

“Buhari was in power for eight years and there has never been any serious southerner that challenged his own government in terms of trying to remove him from office.

“And secondly, we should know that before you think of power, we should think of the whole country. We should be thinking of a united country, a peaceful country. Nigeria is still a fragile nation.

“What will happen if southern politicians decide to also form the idea of uniting themselves and making a position that this is their stand? There will be no Nigeria.

“So, they should, in the interest of the unity of the country and the future of the country, sacrifice their personal ambition at least for 2027.

“And the North will have the moral right to ask for power after the second term of this administration.

“This desperation for power will not go well for the region, for the unity and collective peace of our country as a nation,” the former senator said.

