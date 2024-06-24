ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shehu Sani alleges plot by northern politicians visiting Buhari to unseat Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

Senator Sani criticised former President Buhari for worsening conditions in the North during his eight-year tenure, highlighting that poverty and insecurity reached unprecedented levels.

Muahammadu Buhari, Senator Shehu Sani and Bola Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Muahammadu Buhari, Senator Shehu Sani and Bola Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

On Sunday, June 23, photos of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State visiting Buhari went viral on social media. This was just a day after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had also met with him in Daura, Katsina State.

Atiku and El-Rufai are at odds with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna and at the federal level.

Sani commented that this move attempts to consolidate Northern political power for the upcoming elections but believes it will ultimately fail.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Daily Trust, he criticised the effort to rekindle Buhari’s political clout and rally support, warning against igniting Arewa sentiment without considering the potential unrest it could provoke.

He said, “The recent visits by some prominent Northern politicians to Daura appears to be the Usual Eid homage, but looking deeper and beyond the facade, it’s surreptitiously a new attempt to build a strong northern alliance using ex-President Buhari as a rallying point to challenge and evict President Tinubu’s Government in 2027.

“It’s a regrouping of Northern political forces for the next general election. A project that will eventually kiss the dust. They want to resurrect Buhari’s political charm, fanaticism and mobilise the gullible to another hollow and bewildering end. They want to stock up and light up the Arewa sentiment without considering the inferno it would eventually generate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Sani criticised former President Buhari for worsening conditions in the North during his eight-year tenure, highlighting that poverty and insecurity reached unprecedented levels.

He argued that those in power squandered their opportunity and questioned their intentions if given another chance.

Sani also mentioned that a Southerner has only been in power for a year, and it’s too soon for the northern elite to begin their power plays.

He pointed out that the South didn’t undermine Buhari’s presidency, warning that such actions could destabilise democracy and harm the country’s fragile unity if the South became aware of these schemes.

“The Daura homage of the disgruntled and the obsessed will fail. Our people in the North should reject these faces and their plots. They have nothing to offer. From the abandoned Baro Port, Ajaokuta, Lake Chad basin refiling and Mambilla hydropower, they failed. They came to power when the North was in the hands of terrorists and left it in the joint hands of terrorists and Bandits. The Northern Talakawa should reject their antics,” he added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Witness says Emefiele unfairly awarded contracts to his wife, brother-in-law

Witness says Emefiele unfairly awarded contracts to his wife, brother-in-law

Alleged plot to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto uncovered

Alleged plot to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto uncovered

Shehu Sani alleges plot by northern politicians visiting Buhari to unseat Tinubu

Shehu Sani alleges plot by northern politicians visiting Buhari to unseat Tinubu

Robbers posing as passengers steal motorcycles, kill okada riders in Osun

Robbers posing as passengers steal motorcycles, kill okada riders in Osun

NUJ cautions politicians against attacking journalists during Ondo, Edo elections

NUJ cautions politicians against attacking journalists during Ondo, Edo elections

VIDEO: Pro-Wike ex-LG bosses challenge police order, stage mass protest in Rivers

VIDEO: Pro-Wike ex-LG bosses challenge police order, stage mass protest in Rivers

Kano CP deploys more personnel to contending palaces amid Emirship tussle

Kano CP deploys more personnel to contending palaces amid Emirship tussle

How Guinness conquered football in Nigeria for over a decade

How Guinness conquered football in Nigeria for over a decade

Vice President Shettima's mother-in-law, Abubakar-Albishir passes away at 69

Vice President Shettima's mother-in-law, Abubakar-Albishir passes away at 69

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fresh crisis looms in Rivers as Fubara replaces 23 LGA chair

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

Edo elders slam Labour Party supporters for insulting Oba of Benin

Governor Sim Fubara and Speaker Oko Jumbo

Rivers Assembly receives Fubara's list of caretaker chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fubara instructs new caretaker chairmen to work remotely, gives reason