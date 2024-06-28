ADVERTISEMENT
'The man who defied court orders is now seeking justice' - Shehu Sani shades El-Rufai

Segun Adeyemi

El-Rufai is currently seeking redress in court over claims that his administration misappropriated ₦423 billion, leaving the state with significant debt.

Senator Shehu Sani and Nasir El-Rufai.
Senator Shehu Sani and Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook]

The former lawmaker’s dig at El-Rufai followed a fundamental rights lawsuit he filed against the Kaduna State House of Assembly, disputing their claim that his eight-year tenure embezzled ₦432 billion and left the state with significant debt.

Earlier in June, the ad hoc committee established by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to examine the finances, loans, and contracts under former Governor El-Rufai delivered its findings to the parliament.

Pulse reported that during the plenary session, the committee’s chairman, Henry Zacharia, reported that many loans acquired during El-Rufai’s tenure were misappropriated and that proper procedures were often ignored when securing these loans.

Upon receiving the report, Speaker Yusuf Liman revealed that the El-Rufai administration had misappropriated ₦423 billion, leaving the state with significant debt.

El-Rufai, on the other hand, has debunked these claims and seeks a court declaration that the Assembly’s report is invalid. He argues that he was not given a fair hearing regarding the allegations against him and his administration.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly, the state Attorney General, and the Commissioner of Justice are respondents in the suit.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.
Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. [Facebook/Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
In a lengthy social media post, Senator Sani criticised the actions of the former Kaduna governor and accused El-Rufai of repeatedly defying court orders, demolishing homes and shops, seizing lands, and distributing them to others.

Sani also accused El-Rufai of retrenching thousands of civil servants and teachers and refusing to pay compensation to his victims despite court rulings.

He wrote, “The man who defied court orders and demolished the houses and shops of people is now seeking justice in the court.

“The man who defied court orders and seized people’s lands and shared it to others is now seeking justice in the Court.

“The man who defied court orders and retrenched thousands of civil servants and Teachers is now seeking justice in the court.

“The man who defied court orders and refused to pay compensation to his victims is now seeking justice in the court.”

Furthermore, Sani highlighted how El-Rufai allegedly weakened and impoverished judges in Kaduna State and arrested journalists and social media users for expressing their opinions.

Sani emphasised that El-Rufai, who has a known history of disobeying the rule of law and showing contempt for judges, judgments, and the judiciary, is now ironically seeking justice from the same institution he previously disregarded.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

