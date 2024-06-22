VIDEO: Atiku pays surprise visit to Buhari in Daura

Atiku, accompanied by some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), visited the former President at his hometown in Daura, Katsina State on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Buhari retired to Daura after handing over the country's reins to President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

The two elder statesmen have spent most of their political careers on opposing sides, coming head-to-head in the APC presidential primary election in 2014, which Buhari won before proceeding to win the 2015 general election.

Pulse Nigeria

Running on the platform of the PDP in 2019, Atiku squared up against the then-incumbent in a hotly-contested presidential election but was again unlucky.

Atiku also lost again in 2023 as Tinubu ran away with the victory in the controversial presidential election. He contested the outcome up to the Supreme Court but luck failed to smile on him.

He has since kept the window open for another shot at the presidency in 2027 by declaring that he's not going anywhere.

Atiku and Buhari keep Nigerians guessing

Though the purpose of the Saturday visit remains unknown to the public, the two northern heavyweight politicians were seen taking a stroll to Atiku's waiting vehicle.

In one of the clips that surfaced on social media, Atiku and Buhari were seen engaging in a conversation with their associates watching on with keen interest.

This development comes a few days after the former Vice President paid Sallah homage to former Military President Ibrahim Babangida and ex-Military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, Niger State capital.