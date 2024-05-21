Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi
Obi said political parties' existence is predicated on Nigeria's existence as such it behoves every citizen to ensure the country's survival.
The former Anambra State Governor said this while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at the Labour Party National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
The supporters were on a solidarity visit organised by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter to the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.
Obi noted that some politicians were quick to turn focus to the election as soon as one electoral cycle ends neglecting a critical aspect which is the welfare and security of the citizens.
He said political parties' existence is predicated on Nigeria's existence as such it behoves every citizen to ensure the country's survival.
“Nigeria is the only country we have,” he told the excited crowd.
Obi linked with return to PDP
Last week, Obi had a closed-door meeting with former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag-bearer in 2023, Atiku Abubakar.
The Labour Party chieftain also met with two other PDP bigwigs including the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido.
No sooner did photos of Obi's meetings with the heavyweight opposition figures hit social media than rumours started swirling around about his return to the PDP.
A few days after the meeting, Atiku confirmed that talks were underway among opposition parties to form an alliance ahead of the 2027 elections to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The former Vice President also expressed willingness to step down for and back Obi in the 2027 presidential election provided the latter returns to the PDP and the party zones the ticket to the South-East.
