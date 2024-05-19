ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

Nurudeen Shotayo

Onochie believes Atiku stepping down for Obi will make Tinubu's re-election easy in 2027.

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie
2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

Recommended articles

This comes after Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer in the 2023 presidential election, expressed willingness to back Obi if the latter returns to the PDP and the party zones the ticket to the South-East.

Recall the former Vice President recently held a closed-door meeting with the former Anambra State Governor, sparking speculations of a possible reunion between the two political heavyweights.

Obi featured as Atiku's running mate on the PDP ticket in 2019 but later defected to the Labour Party to contest the 2023 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He came third behind the former Vice President while Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) snatched away the victory.

Lauretta Onochie [Vanguard]
Lauretta Onochie [Vanguard] Pulse Nigeria

Despite excitement among opposition supporters about the prospect of an Atiku and Obi alliance ahead of the next election, Onochie believes the move will make victory easy for the APC.

ALSO READ: Reasons behind Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, Saraki, Lamido revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

Posting on X on Saturday, May 18, 2024, Onochie said, “Our Father and our God. Yes, it’s me, your son. I pray that Atiku steps down for Obi so that 2027 would be an easy job for APC re-election

“You know I never ask you for anything because you are a responsible father who provides for me, always. Thank you for answered prayer.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over 4,000 Nigerians currently schooling in Germany - Ambassador

Over 4,000 Nigerians currently schooling in Germany - Ambassador

Jigawa Gov distributes 30,000 sets of uniforms to female students

Jigawa Gov distributes 30,000 sets of uniforms to female students

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC

Elated Oba of Benin dances as Germany returns stolen artefacts

Elated Oba of Benin dances as Germany returns stolen artefacts

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso ignore ECOWAS peace offer, form new confederation

Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso ignore ECOWAS peace offer, form new confederation

Ogun senator blames past governments for economic challenges

Ogun senator blames past governments for economic challenges

Perfect arrangements excite Kebbi pilgrims in Medina

Perfect arrangements excite Kebbi pilgrims in Medina

Army rescues 386 civilians from Sambisa forest 10 years after abduction

Army rescues 386 civilians from Sambisa forest 10 years after abduction

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Kogi Governor's victory [Punch Newspaper]

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Governor Ododo's victory

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Chief Celestine Ogba

Ebonyi lawmaker dumps Labour Party for APC

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie