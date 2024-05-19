2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

This comes after Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer in the 2023 presidential election, expressed willingness to back Obi if the latter returns to the PDP and the party zones the ticket to the South-East.

Recall the former Vice President recently held a closed-door meeting with the former Anambra State Governor, sparking speculations of a possible reunion between the two political heavyweights.

Obi featured as Atiku's running mate on the PDP ticket in 2019 but later defected to the Labour Party to contest the 2023 election.

He came third behind the former Vice President while Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) snatched away the victory.

Onochie says Atiku, Obi combo can't defeat Tinubu

Despite excitement among opposition supporters about the prospect of an Atiku and Obi alliance ahead of the next election, Onochie believes the move will make victory easy for the APC.

Posting on X on Saturday, May 18, 2024, Onochie said, “Our Father and our God. Yes, it’s me, your son. I pray that Atiku steps down for Obi so that 2027 would be an easy job for APC re-election