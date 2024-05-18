ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku and Obi ran for presidency together in 2019 under the PDP but lost to Buhari who was re-elected alongside Osinbajo for a second term in office.

Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku
Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

Recommended articles

Atiku flew the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the 2023 presidential election, running against Obi of the Labour Party and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and eventual winner, Bola Tinubu.

Recall the former Anambra State Governor left the PDP in 2022, having previously featured as running mate on Atiku's ticket in 2019 when the duo lost to Muhammadu Buhari who was re-elected alongside Yemi Osinbajo for a second term in office.

Obi has never hidden his deference to Atiku and the two heavyweight politicians met earlier in the week, sparking speculations about a possible reunion ahead of the next general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi's allegiance is still with the Labour Party but his recent meetings with Atiku and other PDD bigwigs have intensified the suggestion of his return to his old stomping ground.

ALSO READ: Reasons behind Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, Saraki, Lamido revealed

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar [Twitter:@atiku]
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar [Twitter:@atiku] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Atiku has vowed that he won't hesitate to support Obi if the latter returns to the PDP and the party decides to zone the ticket to the South-East region of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have said repeatedly and I even said it before the 2023 general elections that if the PDP decides to zone the presidential ticket to the South or South-East specifically, I won’t contest it.

"As long as it’s the decision of the party, I will abide by it. But I contested the 2023 presidential ticket because it was thrown open to all members of the party," the former Vice President told BBC Hausa Service in a recent interview.

“If the party decides that it’s the turn of the South-East and Peter Obi is chosen, I won’t hesitate to support him.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with President Bola Tinubu [Cable]
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar with President Bola Tinubu [Cable] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Atiku's aide makes stunning revelation about Tinubu's govt in viral video

Atiku also talked about the possibility of a merger between the PDP and the Labour Party in order for the opposition to present a stronger force to defeat the ruling APC.

He refused to rule out contesting in 2017, saying that members of his party would decide his fate in the next general elections.

On his meeting with Obi, the former Vice President described the engagement as a normal friendly encounter between opposition figures.

“It’s just a normal friendly meeting that we often have, particularly among us in the opposition parties. Such meetings are healthy for Nigeria’s democracy and in the country’s interest.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Oasis Reporters)
Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Oasis Reporters) Pulse Nigeria

On whether his meeting with Obi will bring about a merger, Atiku said, “Yes, it’s very much possible. We can merge to achieve a common goal. So, it’s possible, and nothing can stop it if we wish to achieve that.”

The former Vice President also assured that the choice of presidential candidate will not frustrate the merger discussion, stressing that won't be an issue.

“That’s not true. That challenge will not arise. I can tell you that the choice of who will fly the flag of the party won’t be an issue,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria will not import one drop of petrol by June - Dangote

Nigeria will not import one drop of petrol by June - Dangote

Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

APC didn't pay my school fees, I won't advise them, suspended Jimoh Ibrahim

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

No worker can survive on less than ₦100,000 minimum wage - Shehu Sani

NBA identifies challenges hindering administration of justice

NBA identifies challenges hindering administration of justice

Rivers’ political wrangling may hurt investors’ confidence – Group warns

Rivers’ political wrangling may hurt investors’ confidence – Group warns

Obi yet to brief Labour Party about his meetings with Atiku, Saraki

Obi yet to brief Labour Party about his meetings with Atiku, Saraki

How millions of Nigerians across 100 communities got humanitarian aid in 8 years

How millions of Nigerians across 100 communities got humanitarian aid in 8 years

My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

My performance in FCT shows I'm not distracted by Rivers crisis - Wike

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Gov Fubara issues executive order as Rivers Assembly holds sitting at govt house

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Kogi Governor's victory [Punch Newspaper]

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Governor Ododo's victory

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Reno Omokri, Pater Obi and Atiku Abubakar. [Facebook/X]

Reno Omokri releases cryptic message 24hrs after Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, others