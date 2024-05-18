Why I will support Peter Obi to be president in 2027 - Atiku

Atiku flew the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in the 2023 presidential election, running against Obi of the Labour Party and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and eventual winner, Bola Tinubu.

Recall the former Anambra State Governor left the PDP in 2022, having previously featured as running mate on Atiku's ticket in 2019 when the duo lost to Muhammadu Buhari who was re-elected alongside Yemi Osinbajo for a second term in office.

Obi has never hidden his deference to Atiku and the two heavyweight politicians met earlier in the week, sparking speculations about a possible reunion ahead of the next general elections.

Obi's allegiance is still with the Labour Party but his recent meetings with Atiku and other PDD bigwigs have intensified the suggestion of his return to his old stomping ground.

Atiku says he's ready to back Obi all the way

Meanwhile, Atiku has vowed that he won't hesitate to support Obi if the latter returns to the PDP and the party decides to zone the ticket to the South-East region of the country.

“I have said repeatedly and I even said it before the 2023 general elections that if the PDP decides to zone the presidential ticket to the South or South-East specifically, I won’t contest it.

"As long as it’s the decision of the party, I will abide by it. But I contested the 2023 presidential ticket because it was thrown open to all members of the party," the former Vice President told BBC Hausa Service in a recent interview.

“If the party decides that it’s the turn of the South-East and Peter Obi is chosen, I won’t hesitate to support him.”

Atiku talks merger between PDP and Obi's LP

Atiku also talked about the possibility of a merger between the PDP and the Labour Party in order for the opposition to present a stronger force to defeat the ruling APC.

He refused to rule out contesting in 2017, saying that members of his party would decide his fate in the next general elections.

On his meeting with Obi, the former Vice President described the engagement as a normal friendly encounter between opposition figures.

“It’s just a normal friendly meeting that we often have, particularly among us in the opposition parties. Such meetings are healthy for Nigeria’s democracy and in the country’s interest.”

Atiku says presidential candidate choice won't truncate merger

On whether his meeting with Obi will bring about a merger, Atiku said, “Yes, it’s very much possible. We can merge to achieve a common goal. So, it’s possible, and nothing can stop it if we wish to achieve that.”

The former Vice President also assured that the choice of presidential candidate will not frustrate the merger discussion, stressing that won't be an issue.