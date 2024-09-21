BREAKING: Our party comfortably in early lead in Edo election - APC

Edo residents went to the poll on Saturday, September 21, 2024, to elect a successor to incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki whose eight-year double tenure will come to an end on November 12, 2024.

The election was dubbed a three-horse race between Okpebholo and Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party's Olumide Akpata.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has started uploading results from polling units to the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal.

Following this, some people have been bandying around figures on social media, suggesting that the PDP candidate has taken an unassailable lead.

Reacting to this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Saturday night, the APC urged the Edo State electorate and the general public to disregard the figures and claims on social media.

Morka noted that results collation at the ward level was still ongoing and collation at the local government level will follow suit before the electoral umpire announces a winner.

"The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to some reports circulating in sections of social media by certain political parties peddling bogus figures of vote tallies in the ongoing Edo State Gubernatorial Election.

''We urge the Edo state electorate and the general public to disregard these bogus and highly speculative reports.

"Our great Party wishes to clarify that collation at the Ward level is still ongoing and has yet to be concluded. Certainly, Local Government level collation has yet to begin in most of the LGAs in the state let alone concluded," Morka said.

APC says it's in comfortable lead in Edo election

The spokesman reiterated that INEC is the only body empowered by the Electoral Act to collate votes, announce results, and declare the winner of the election, adding that the APC won't attempt to preempt the electoral commission's conclusion.

"Consistent with the Electoral Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the sole authorised body empowered to collate results at the Ward, Local Government and State levels, and to officially declare the result of the Election.

"Our great Party is comfortably in an early lead, however, as a responsible Party, we will not attempt to preempt INEC’s conclusion of the election process and official declaration of final results,'' he added.