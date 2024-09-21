ADVERTISEMENT
Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

Nurudeen Shotayo

Oshiomohole convincingly won his polling unit for the APC candidate, Okpebholo as results continue to trickle in.

Oshiomhole, X
Oshiomhole, X

Edo residents trooped out on Saturday, September 21, 2024, to elect a would-be successor to incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki.

However, the election witnessed a false start in several parts of the South-South state due to the late arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and election materials caused by an early morning heavy downpour.

But voting got underway as scheduled in other places, including Ward 10, Polling Unit 1, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state where Oshiomhole cast his vote.

Results announced at the polling unit after sorting and counting showed that Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered a whooping 403 votes.

Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got just one vote while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party recorded zero votes to his name.

Akpata finished fourth behind the candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) who secured one vote.

After casting his vote earlier, Oshimohole dismissed the allegation against the APC over alleged vote buying in the ongoing governorship election.

“It is laughable when I hear this kind of allegation. You all have been monitoring the process, have you seen where they are sharing money?

“People turned out in large numbers to vote for us because they want good government.

“During our campaign, people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something, but because of what I have done for them while I was in the office as the governor,” Oshiomhole told newsmen.

