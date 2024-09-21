Edo Election: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to IReV portal

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting was expected to conclude after the last person in the queue cast their vote by 2:30 p.m.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced an extension of voting time in areas where the process started late, with the closing time to be determined by individual polling units in the affected areas.

NAN reports that as of 3.10 p.m., election results from 333 Polling Units representing 7.37 per cent of the 4519 PUs across the 18 local government areas of the state had been uploaded.

In Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA), results from 15 out of 195 Polling Units (PUs) had been uploaded. Similarly, in Etsako East LGA, results from 12 out of 166 PUs had been uploaded.

Also, in Ikpoba-Okha LGA results for 68 out of 641 polling units were already uploaded to the dedicated portal.