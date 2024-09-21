ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Edo Election: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to IReV portal

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that as of 3.10 pm, election results from 333 Polling Units representing 7.37% of the 4519 PUs across the 18 local government areas of the state had been uploaded.

Edo Election: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to IReV portal [The Cable]
Edo Election: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to IReV portal [The Cable]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting was expected to conclude after the last person in the queue cast their vote by 2:30 p.m.

However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced an extension of voting time in areas where the process started late, with the closing time to be determined by individual polling units in the affected areas.

NAN reports that as of 3.10 p.m., election results from 333 Polling Units representing 7.37 per cent of the 4519 PUs across the 18 local government areas of the state had been uploaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA), results from 15 out of 195 Polling Units (PUs) had been uploaded. Similarly, in Etsako East LGA, results from 12 out of 166 PUs had been uploaded.

Also, in Ikpoba-Okha LGA results for 68 out of 641 polling units were already uploaded to the dedicated portal.

Additional results will be uploaded to the portal via the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as soon as voting and result counting are completed at all polling units statewide.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operations

FIRS begins E-invoice system to boost SME operations

Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

Akpata scores zero, Ighodalo scrapes 1 vote as Oshiomhole sweeps polling unit

Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo

Edo election: Some PWDs encounter difficulty locating polling units in Oredo

Edo Election: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to IReV portal

Edo Election: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to IReV portal

Soludo confident of APGA’s landslide victory in Anambra council elections

Soludo confident of APGA’s landslide victory in Anambra council elections

EFCC hands over €5100 recovered from romance fraudster to Spanish Ambassador

EFCC hands over €5100 recovered from romance fraudster to Spanish Ambassador

Ighodalo wipes floor with Akpata, Okpebholo at Obaseki's polling unit

Ighodalo wipes floor with Akpata, Okpebholo at Obaseki's polling unit

Akpata beaten at his polling unit by PDP's Ighodalo

Akpata beaten at his polling unit by PDP's Ighodalo

Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

Historic moment in Edo election with record turnout of senior citizens

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll

Lateef Fagbemi , the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. [Punch]

Politicians who disparage Nigeria on social media don't deserve to be president - AGF

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State [Facebook]

'No regrets' - Obasaki maintains 'do or die' comment ahead of Edo election

President Bola Tinubu. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Tinubu sends crucial message ahead of guber poll