The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubaka will sell Nigeria if he is elected President in 2019.

Oshiomhole said this in Plateau state while flagging off the governorship campaign of Governor Simon Lalong on Friday, January 4, 2019.

According to Daily Post, the APC chairman also took a swipe at the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, Peter Obi.

Oshiomhole described Obi as a man who has no respect for the truth.

He also called on Nigerians not to vote for the PDP presidential candidate in the upcoming election.

“The PDP has business men as presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate.

“Atiku said he will sell Nigeria. He has said that he will sell the NNPC if elected president.

“I urged Nigerians not to support the sale of Nigeria by the PDP. You must say no to Atiku. His running mate, Peter Obi, does not have respect for the truth,” Oshiomhole said.

Daily Post reports that some notable members of the PDP in Plateau state decamped to APC.

Also, 45 political parties in the state endorsed President Buhari as their presidential candidate.