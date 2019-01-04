Mr Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Chibuike Amaechi, the Director-General of Buhari Campaign Organisation on Friday stormed’ Jos, Plateau, to flag-off the re-election campaign of Gov. Simon Lalong.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. George Akume and Mr Hadi Serika were also at the campaign.

Dame Pauline Tallen, a one-time Deputy Governorship of the state led a delegation from the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari to the event.

Other national officers of the party accompanied the national chairman to the event.

Also, members of the Plateau State Executive Council and members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Mr Joshua Madaki, were present.

NAN reports that the event taking place at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, has the venue filled to capacity with party supporters.

NAN reports that youths, women groups, associations and political groups graced the event.