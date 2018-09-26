Pulse.ng logo
Okowa says Nigerians are looking up to PDP in 2019

Chairman of the national convention planning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has expressed optimism that the convention would strengthen the bond of unity amongst its members

Speaking after a closed door meeting with members of the committee at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, Okowa said party’s convention would position it for victory in the 2019 general elections

“We had a fruitful deliberation and our desire is to take steps to further unite our party, be fair to all in such a way that we will inspire the confidence of stakeholders and party faithful," Okowa said.

"We are aware of the fact that the task of rebuilding our party is an onerous one and the decisions and actions we take as a committee occupies a very central position in the desire of our party to demonstrate to Nigerians that we are repositioned to turn things around for the overall good of Nigerians.

“Last night, I and the leadership of the party met with a good number of the Presidential aspirants with a view to listening to them and securing their buy-in on how best we can be on the same page in our desire to carry everybody along ahead of the Convention."

ALSO READ: PDP stops members from campaigning for Atiku, Saraki, others

He explained that the meeting was to secure the understanding of all on the need to organise a free, fair and very credible convention that will produce the Presidential party flag bearer.

"As Chairman, I am convinced that members of our party understand that Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to get it right and reposition the country's economy," he added.

While calling for the support of all party members, Governor Okowa said the credibility of members of the Convention Planning Committee will make the task a lot easier.

