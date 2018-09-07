Pulse.ng logo
PDP bars members from campaigning for Atiku, Saraki, Kwankwaso, others

The PDP has barred its members from campaigning for Atiku, Saraki, Kwankwaso and other presidential aspirant.

  • Published:
PDP might dump Saraki, Atiku play PDP bars campaign for all presidential aspirants till after the party's primary election. (Premium Times)

Ahead of the primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Board of Trustees (BoT) has barred members from campaigning for all presidential aspirants on the platform.

The BoT took the decision not to show support for any of the 13 aspirants at its meeting in Abuja on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

So far, former Senate President David Mark, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo and a former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa have all indicated interest in becoming the party’s presidential flagbearer at the February 2019 election.

Also in the race are a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Alhaji Kabiru Turaki (SAN); a former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; a former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau; a former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang and Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, noted that Board would look at the possibility of “pruning” the number of the aspirants.

“The BoT deliberated on the current situation in the party. We also discussed about the number of our presidential aspirants,” Jibrin said.

“We are recommending that we have to manage the situation very well, so that it does not lead to crisis.  The presidential aspirants are 13. We are trying our best to ensure that the number is reduced.

“But we are not forcing anybody.  More consultations are ongoing among the elders.  We are going to bring out a committee that will be best for Nigerians.

” We are forming a committee to meet with the aspirants.  After that, we will decide on what to do.  We have decided to firm a special committee to advise the National Working Committee.

“If you are a member of BoT, you remain as a member of BoT and conscience of the party. They should not move about with any aspirant.

” If we are really conscience of the party, we should not move about with aspirants. That was what happened during the last national convention when we elected the national chairman.

“Some of us went and pitch camp with aspirants, taking them all over the place. This time, we will not allow that to happen. Anyone of us who move about with any aspirant should resign from the BoT. We are the one that will settle the complaint.

“But if we are involved it will not be fair. So we have told the members not to campaign with the aspirants; we are also the delegates,” he added.

Similarly, the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, says all presidential aspirants under the umbrella of the party must sign an undertaking before the primary election.

Meanwhile, the #NotTooYoungToRun Movement has urged political parties reduce the price of nominations forms to encourage young Nigerians seeking elective positions afford them.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

