Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained why he criticises the government of President Buhari.

According to Daily Post, Obasanjo said that the basis of his criticisms is to foster development and deepen democracy.

The former President said this at an event held at the Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state to mark his 82nd birthday.

He said “Buhari; there is nothing personal between me and him. I am his boss, with all due respect

“The point is that I have been in that position longer than any Nigerian will ever be there.

“The purpose of criticism was to deepen democracy and ensure economic growth and development of the nation.

“You see that in a democracy, to criticise a policy of government is not a family affair; even if it is my brother that is there and is not doing the things that I believe he should do, he must be criticised.

“That is what democracy is all about. So, if I say anybody in government in Nigeria or any government in Africa is not doing well, let that government prove that it is doing well; it is not taking things personally.”

In the run up to the 2019 election, Obsanjo described the President as a sick man and urged him to resign and go back to Katsina.

President Buhari reportedly defeated Atiku Abubakar at the Abeokuta polling unit of former president Olusegun Obasanjo during the just concluded presidential election.