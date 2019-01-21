Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has fired another shot at President Buhari.

According to The Cable, the former President said that Buhari is sick in the spirit, body and soul.

Obasanjo said this while fielding questions during an interview with BBC Yoruba.

According to him, “Buhari is sick in the spirit, body and soul. Let’s beg him to go and rest. He has tried his best. Let give chance to another person.

“When people ask me that what if the next person is not suitable, I tell them that is the beauty of democracy.”

Obasanjo’s open letter

Obasanjo, in his state of the nation address on Sunday, January 20,2019, accused the government of taking Nigeria back to the days of military rule.

The former President also likened Buhari’s administration to that of late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

On security, he said that the Federal Government has empowered Boko Haram by paying ransom.

Obasanjo also added that no Nigerian is safe under the current administration.

Speaking on the upcoming elections, the former President accused Buhari of planning to falsify results with the help of some hired collation officers.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo attacks Osinbajo, describes TraderMoni as an idiotic programme

APC reacts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) however dismissed Obasanjo’s statements, saying that he is jealous of Buhari’s achievements.

Also, the National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu asked Nigerians to ignore the former President.

The APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in his response, described Obasanjo as the father of corruption in Nigeria and urged the electorate to vote Buhari during the elections.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has on several occasions, criticised President Buhari over his handling of the herdsmen crisis and the economy.