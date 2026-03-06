Netnaija CEO Arraigned on Copyright Infringement Charges, Remanded in Kuje

NetNaija CEO Emmanuel Analike has been arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on copyright infringement charges and remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre. Bail ruling is set for March 9.

Emmanuel Analike, Chief Executive Officer of NetNaija, one of Nigeria's most visited entertainment download platforms, has been arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on multiple counts of copyright infringement and remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre pending a bail ruling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Analike was brought before Justice Suleiman Liman on Wednesday, where the Nigerian Copyright Commission accused him of the possession, reproduction, and distribution of pirated movies and music through the NetNaija platform, in violation of the Copyright Act of 2022.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts. His counsel filed a bail application at the hearing, but Justice Liman declined to rule on it immediately, ordering Analike remanded while the court considers the application. A bail ruling is scheduled for Monday, March 9.

The arraignment marks one of the most high-profile enforcement actions taken by the Nigerian Copyright Commission against a major digital piracy platform in recent memory.

NetNaija had for years operated as one of the country's most trafficked sites for free movies and music downloads, drawing tens of millions of visits monthly despite long-standing concerns from filmmakers, musicians, and rights holders about the platform's impact on their earnings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Copyright Act of 2022, which replaced legislation that had been in place since 1988, significantly strengthened the legal framework around intellectual property in Nigeria, expanding the scope of offences and increasing penalties for infringement. Wednesday's arraignment signals that the Commission is prepared to pursue enforcement against platform operators, not just individual users.

The case has already sparked debate online, with users divided between those who defend access to free entertainment and industry stakeholders who have long argued that piracy platforms undermine the financial viability of Nigeria's creative economy.

You opened a website & you are dumping original movies even the ones in the cinemas for FREE & you think you won't be caught?



The downloaders continue to gas up the NetNaija guy & now that he has been locked up & facing serious charges, where are they?



Hmmmm — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) March 6, 2026

Omo, make dem no let this guy enter jail o.



My childhood was basically NetNaija. There was a time were our bank cards couldn't work in platforms like Netflix, Amazon prime and the others. How would we have watched those movies if not for piracy? — Eliot (@eliotcodes) March 6, 2026

The arraignment arrives against a backdrop of growing frustration within Nigeria's creative industry over intellectual property violations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2025, several Nollywood filmmakers, including Omoni Oboli and Bimbo Ademoye, publicly called out Ghanaian television stations for broadcasting their films without consent, a controversy that reignited debate across West Africa about the enforcement of creators' rights.

The book community has similarly raised alarms on social media in recent weeks. Wednesday's arraignment suggests the Nigerian Copyright Commission may now be moving from conversation to consequence.