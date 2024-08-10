No northerner protested against Buhari - 60m Arewa youths support Tinubu, Akpabio

The youths also expressed support for the leadership of the 10th Senate under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio, as well as other prominent southern government officials.

Saturday, August 10, 2024, marked the last day of the 10-day demonstrations embarked upon by aggrieved citizens to register their displeasure over the prevalent hard economic situation.

While the protest recorded less traction after the first day in the southern part of the country, demonstrations in the north spread like wildfire and degenerated into looting and destruction of public and private property.

Some protesters in Yobe, Kaduna, and Kano States were also spotted burning the Nigeria flag while hoisting the Russian flag as a subtle call for a regime change through military intervention.

Arewa youths condemn anti-Tinubu protests

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday, August 10, 2024, the National President of AYCM, Kabiru Yusuf, condemned the uprising in the region against the current government.

The youths claimed that no northerner staged a protest against the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari despite its scorecard showing abysmal records of performance.

Yusuf said Tinubu is widely acknowledged for his significant accomplishments in human capacity development and infrastructural enhancement in Nigeria.

He said it behoves the northern youths to reciprocate the support Tinubu and Akpabio gave to Buhari and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

“The decision to eliminate the oil subsidy was taken in the interest of the nation’s collective welfare. However, it has inadvertently led to a surge in prices of essential goods and food items, triggering protests and unrest, with some individuals and politicians exploiting the situation to advocate for a change in government, solely based on President Bola Tinubu’s Southern origin. Despite these challenges, we advocate for unity and inclusivity across all regions of the country.

“We make bold to declare that President Bola Tinubu remains resolute in forging collaboration and engagement with all stakeholders, including the youth, to realize the vision of a prosperous Nigeria. The ongoing refurbishment of three refineries underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring efficient domestic petroleum supply and meeting the nation’s energy needs.

"Muhammadu Buhari’s administration ( 2015-2023) according to the Al-Jazeera metrics scorecard in 2023 showed an abysmal failure in leadership, leaving the country with a debt profile of over N70 trillion and a failure to tackle the subsidy regime. No northerners came out to protest for an End to bad governance,” the group said.

Northern youths demand patience from Nigerians

The AYCM implored youths and women in the north to exercise more patience and solidarity with the Federal Government and collectively work towards a better Nigeria.

“The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been commended for his articulate and proactive leadership in the National Assembly.

"During his tenure in the 10th Assembly, several people-centric bills and initiatives, such as the Student Loan Bill and the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, were passed, significantly impacting youth empowerment. In one month in office (December 2023) Senator Godswill Akpabio passed the budget for 2024 within record time.

"Whereas none of his predecessors were able to achieve such a feat. Senator Bukola Saraki (2015-2019 ) passed the budget in 4 months (march 2016) while Senator Ahmed Lawan( 2019-2023) passed it in 3 months (Dec 2019).