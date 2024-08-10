ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

No northerner protested against Buhari - 60m Arewa youths support Tinubu, Akpabio

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Arewa youths claimed that no northerner staged a protest against the Buhari government despite its abysmal leadership that plunged the nation into a huge debt.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [AIT]

Recommended articles

The youths also expressed support for the leadership of the 10th Senate under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio, as well as other prominent southern government officials.

Saturday, August 10, 2024, marked the last day of the 10-day demonstrations embarked upon by aggrieved citizens to register their displeasure over the prevalent hard economic situation.

While the protest recorded less traction after the first day in the southern part of the country, demonstrations in the north spread like wildfire and degenerated into looting and destruction of public and private property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some protesters in Yobe, Kaduna, and Kano States were also spotted burning the Nigeria flag while hoisting the Russian flag as a subtle call for a regime change through military intervention.

Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter]
Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday, August 10, 2024, the National President of AYCM, Kabiru Yusuf, condemned the uprising in the region against the current government.

The youths claimed that no northerner staged a protest against the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari despite its scorecard showing abysmal records of performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf said Tinubu is widely acknowledged for his significant accomplishments in human capacity development and infrastructural enhancement in Nigeria.

He said it behoves the northern youths to reciprocate the support Tinubu and Akpabio gave to Buhari and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

“The decision to eliminate the oil subsidy was taken in the interest of the nation’s collective welfare. However, it has inadvertently led to a surge in prices of essential goods and food items, triggering protests and unrest, with some individuals and politicians exploiting the situation to advocate for a change in government, solely based on President Bola Tinubu’s Southern origin. Despite these challenges, we advocate for unity and inclusivity across all regions of the country.

“We make bold to declare that President Bola Tinubu remains resolute in forging collaboration and engagement with all stakeholders, including the youth, to realize the vision of a prosperous Nigeria. The ongoing refurbishment of three refineries underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring efficient domestic petroleum supply and meeting the nation’s energy needs.

"Muhammadu Buhari’s administration ( 2015-2023) according to the Al-Jazeera metrics scorecard in 2023 showed an abysmal failure in leadership, leaving the country with a debt profile of over N70 trillion and a failure to tackle the subsidy regime. No northerners came out to protest for an End to bad governance,” the group said.

ADVERTISEMENT
What Nigerians stopped buying since Tinubu became President [Thenation]
What Nigerians stopped buying since Tinubu became President [Thenation] Pulse Nigeria

The AYCM implored youths and women in the north to exercise more patience and solidarity with the Federal Government and collectively work towards a better Nigeria.

“The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been commended for his articulate and proactive leadership in the National Assembly.

"During his tenure in the 10th Assembly, several people-centric bills and initiatives, such as the Student Loan Bill and the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, were passed, significantly impacting youth empowerment. In one month in office (December 2023) Senator Godswill Akpabio passed the budget for 2024 within record time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Whereas none of his predecessors were able to achieve such a feat. Senator Bukola Saraki (2015-2019 ) passed the budget in 4 months (march 2016) while Senator Ahmed Lawan( 2019-2023) passed it in 3 months (Dec 2019).

"The Senate under Senator Godswill Akpabio rejected a proposed increase in electricity tariff in February 2024, a move that reflects Akpabio’s deep understanding of the financial challenges faced by Nigerians,” Yusuf added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No northerner protested against Buhari - 60m Arewa youths support Tinubu, Akpabio

No northerner protested against Buhari - 60m Arewa youths support Tinubu, Akpabio

'I totally support japa' - Elumelu backs mass youth emigration for better life

'I totally support japa' - Elumelu backs mass youth emigration for better life

Abia Govt to extend nurses’ retirement age to 65

Abia Govt to extend nurses’ retirement age to 65

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go

Only half of Paris Paralympics tickets sold with 18 days to go

Give back to Ajegunle – Council chairman tells football, music superstars

Give back to Ajegunle – Council chairman tells football, music superstars

Lagos celebrates World Indigenous Peoples Day

Lagos celebrates World Indigenous Peoples Day

Gov Otti clarifies issues over workers’ salary deductions

Gov Otti clarifies issues over workers’ salary deductions

Ohanaeze debunks leadership tussle speculation after Iwuanyanwu's death

Ohanaeze debunks leadership tussle speculation after Iwuanyanwu's death

APC wants Kano govt probed for alleged repackaging, diversion of FG’s rice

APC wants Kano govt probed for alleged repackaging, diversion of FG’s rice

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

LP cautions Oyo LG Chairmen against financial alliances with Gov Makinde

Some members of APGA Lagos, during a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. [NAN]

We're coming to take over Lagos - APGA declares after restructuring

Senator Adams Oshiomhole. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: Oshiomhole warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber election