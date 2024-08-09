ADVERTISEMENT
#EndBadGovernance organisers declare 1 million-man protest nationwide

Segun Adeyemi

The protesters have demanded the dismissal of the Inspector General of Police over the death of nearly 40 protesters.

#EndBadGovernment protesters, in Ikeja to Ojota, Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday, August 1, 2024. (Getty Images)
#EndBadGovernment protesters, in Ikeja to Ojota, Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday, August 1, 2024. (Getty Images)

This protest marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria campaign, which began on August 1.

Initially planned as a 10-day protest, the movement has gained momentum, drawing widespread participation from Nigerians at home and abroad.

The TIB expressed profound gratitude to the Nigerian people for their relentless support and participation.

"Your courage and determination in the face of adversity are a testament to our collective resolve for change," the statement read.

The movement also commended the Nigerian media for their unwavering coverage despite facing harassment and threats.

Angry demonstrators gather during the End Bad Governance protest. [Getty Images]
Angry demonstrators gather during the End Bad Governance protest. [Getty Images]

Additionally, they acknowledged the efforts of lawyers nationwide who have worked tirelessly to secure the release of detained protesters.

The TIB strongly condemned the unlawful detention of protesters, including Michael Adaramoye (Lenin) and Sankara, who were arrested on August 5 and remain in custody.

"Their continued imprisonment by the DSS and the Police is a gross violation of their rights. We demand their immediate release and call for an end to these unjust detentions," the statement declared.

The movement also called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the removal of fuel subsidies, which has exacerbated the economic hardship faced by ordinary Nigerians.

They demanded an immediate increase in the minimum wage to at least N250,000 per month to ensure a decent standard of living for Nigerian workers.

Kayode Egbetokun [Facebook]
Kayode Egbetokun [Facebook]

Further, the TIB demanded the immediate dismissal of Inspector General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun over the death of nearly 40 protesters.

The movement condemned the use of teargas and live ammunition against peaceful protesters, warning against a repeat of the tragic events of the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

The statement also called for the withdrawal of soldiers from urban areas during protests and urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to declare a nationwide strike in solidarity with the protesters.

"Our voices will not be silenced, and our demand for good governance will persist until meaningful change is achieved," the TIB affirmed.

