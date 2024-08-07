ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu begs Nigerians to look beyond hardship, insists his policies will work

Bayo Wahab

President assured that the measures his government has taken would get the country out of the lingering economic crisis.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

The President in an official video released by the State House on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, acknowledged the hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of fuel subsidy removal.

President Tinubu also admitted that an “avoidable lag” between subsidy removal and his “good and helpful plans” compounded Nigerians’ pains.

He said, “Fellow Nigerians, this period may be hard on us and there’s no doubt that it is tough on us but I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture. All our good and helpful plans are in the works. More importantly, I know that they will work. Sadly, there was an avoidable lag between subsidy removal and these plans coming fully on line.”

While urging Nigerians to have faith in his administration, the president assured that the measures his government has taken would get the country out of the lingering economic crisis.

“I plead with you, please, have faith in our ability to deliver and in our concern for your well-being. We will get out of this turbulence and due to the measures we have taken, Nigeria will be better equipped and able to take advantage of the future that awaits her.

“For example, we shall fulfill our promise to make education more affordable to all and provide loans to higher education students who may need them. No Nigerian students will have to abandon higher education system because of lack of money.

“Our commitment is to promote the greatest good for the greatest number of our people. On principle, we shall never falter, I assure you, my fellow countrymen and women, that we are exiting the darkness to enter a new and glorious dawn. Now, I must get back to work in order to make this vision come true.”

This is the second time the president would address Nigerians amid the lingering tension and unrest across several states in the country.

To placate protesting Nigerians, the president in a national broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday, August 4, 2024, told protesters that his government has heard their grievances and promised to address them in due course.

