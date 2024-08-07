ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG strongly warns foreign countries against interfering in ongoing protests

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tuggar who spoke on the aftermath of the protests said Nigeria is a country under the rule of law and assured that the government would do all it can to protect its citizenry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar. [Presidency]
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

It also called for collaborative support from the community in tackling economic challenges and ensuring a better life for Nigerians at home and abroad.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the briefing of Members of the Diplomatic Corps on the programme and policies of the government.

Tuggar who spoke on the aftermath of the protests said Nigeria is a country under the rule of law and assured that the government would do all it can to protect its citizenry.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, no one can tolerate the thuggish behaviour of fringe elements and those who stand behind them, restating that the government will not tolerate foreign interference in the protests.

“While the government continues to work hard through various reforms to address challenges facing Nigeria and Nigerians, it is pertinent that no nation tolerates foreign interference in its domestic affairs and its citizens.

“Government will take appropriate action against any foreign entity residing in Nigeria found to have directly or indirectly supported protesters by whatever means or seeks to interfere in the internal affairs.

“Nigeria cherishes and will continue to value the cordial relationships that happily subsist between her, your countries and organisations and will not do anything to undermine or take for granted such relationships.

“Indeed, more than any time before now, we solicit your understanding and collaboration in the ongoing efforts of the government in addressing the economic challenges confronting the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To achieve a better life for every Nigerian at home and abroad,” Tuggar said.

He reassured the diplomats that President Bola Tinubu understood the pains and frustrations driving the protests had commiserated with the families, and relations of those who died and promised to address the concerns of Nigerians.

The minister restated Tinubu’s appeal particularly to youths, advising them not to let violence and destruction tear the country apart as willing to proffer solutions to issues that surround the protests.

He recounted that Tinubu had led a campaign against military dictatorship in Nigeria in the 1990s and believed in Nigeria’s democracy that freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and the right to dissent are fundamental.

Tuggar said, “While admitting there have been many dashed hopes in the past, Tinubu affirmed Nigeria is in a new era of Renewed Hope as the government is working hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The results will soon be visible and concrete for everyone to see, feel, and enjoy. Consequently, the President has directed that the security operatives continue to maintain peace, law, and order in the country as the safety and security of all Nigerians is paramount."

In his remarks, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, said the government recognised and upholds the democratic rights of Nigerians to freely express their grievances, and demand accountability from their governments.

According to him, since the advent of this administration, the government has maintained an open-door policy where citizens are regularly briefed on the policy direction of the government.

Idris said, “President Tinubu did not come to office to cause hardship or make life difficult for Nigerians.

“He has come to office with bold solutions to historical problems with determination to correct many poor policies and dysfunctional choices that have held us back as a nation for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the first notices emerged that a nationwide protest was scheduled for August against the high cost of living, we saw it as an opportunity to engage with the Nigerian people, to listen and enlighten.

“These engagements predated the announcement of the protests. Since the administration came to office we initiated and sustained dialogue with Nigerians on different platforms.

“Such as the regular Ministerial Briefing Sessions, town hall meetings, social media engagements, media appearance and press releases among others.

He restated that now is not the time for protests, advising that the focus should be on allowing the government’s various initiatives and interventions to manifest fully, saying genuine reforms take some time.

Idris identified the suspension of import duties and taxes on essential food items, new National Minimum Wage of ₦70,000, Local Government autonomy and youth-focused intervention programmes to be among initiatives by the government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Protest: DSS detains 7 foreigners in connection to Russian flag display in Kano

Protest: DSS detains 7 foreigners in connection to Russian flag display in Kano

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

NSCDC arrests 12 suspects for vandalising national asset during protest in Abuja

NSCDC arrests 12 suspects for vandalising national asset during protest in Abuja

FG strongly warns foreign countries against interfering in ongoing protests

FG strongly warns foreign countries against interfering in ongoing protests

Confusion in court as 2 lawyers appear for Rivers Assembly in suit against Fubara

Confusion in court as 2 lawyers appear for Rivers Assembly in suit against Fubara

Ukraine border guards prevent dozens of men from fleeing amid war with Russia

Ukraine border guards prevent dozens of men from fleeing amid war with Russia

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Yes, I'm privileged - Senator's wife maintains protest stand amid Russian flag row

Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

Tinubu’s reform will correct historical wrongs - Minister beg Nigerians

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]

'Your voice matters' - Speaker tells protesters in last-minute appeal

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Zamfara girl gets lesser Hajj for winning national Quranic recitation competition

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined protesters to condemn police brutality in Nigeria IN 2020. [Twitter/@gboyegaakosile]

Sanwo-Olu begs Lagos residents to shun protest, promises more palliatives

Rep. Kabiru Bichi (APC-Kano) [Daily Post Nigeria]

Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal