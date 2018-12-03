Pulse.ng logo
PDP also called on INEC to hold credible elections, adding that Nigerians will resist any attempt to manipulate the polls.

  • Published:
Nigerians have realised that APC has nothing to offer – PDP

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus

(dailynigerian)

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigerians have realised that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nothing to offer apart from propaganda and lies.

The party also said that the failure of President Buhari’s administration to deliver its promises will serve as an advantage in the polls in 2019.

This was made known to Vanguard by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan after the party’s presidential rally in Sokoto state on Monday, December 3, 2018.

Ologbondiyan also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold credible elections, adding that Nigerians will resist any attempt to manipulate the polls.

The PDP spokesman said “Why are we confident of victory? The people have realized that apart from lies and propaganda, the APC and their candidate have nothing to offer. How can a party spend close to four years blaming its predecessor for its inability to deliver on promises made?

“In Sokoto, we simply ask the people if their lives have been improved upon by the ruling party and they all chorused, no. In fact, they are worse off today than they were before this government came into power.

“Our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar assured them of job creation that will creatively engage their skills and talents. And in response, they jump for joy waiting for elections to come to make their decisions.

ALSO READ: Atiku’s Visa: US reacts to FG’s warning

 “INEC has a duty to act as an unbiased umpire in this election. In 2019, the eyes of the world would be focused on INEC and the security agencies, particularly the Police. So, the onus is on them to demonstrate a high sense of professionalism by ensuring that the will of the people prevails.

“Nigerians know what they want and come 2019, they will exercise their franchise and elect new set of leaders that will take this country to the desired destination.”

Also, former President Goodluck Jonathan called on Nigerians to vote for Atiku saying that he is the only one that has the capacity to grow Nigeria’s economy.

