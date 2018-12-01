Atiku’s Visa: US reacts to FG’s warning

news

The United States has responded to the statement by the Federal Government on the issuance of a visa to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed , on Thursday, November 29, 2018, advised the US to be cautious of granting Atiku a visa.

Mohammed said the US should be mindful of the timing, in order not to give the impression that it has endorsed Atiku's candidacy.

It is a confidential matter

In its response, United States Consulate in Lagos said issues relating to visa issuance are confidential.

According to Punch, the Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate in Lagos, Brussel Brook made this known while speaking to newsmen on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Brook said “The position of the US Mission has remained the same throughout any discussion on this issue that visas are a confidential matter.

“We don’t discuss visa status of any person, whether it be a highly rated official, a presidential candidate or an average citizen.

“Anyone who applies for a visa should know that there will be some records that are confidential. It is classified as a private document by the United States Government, and we never discuss them in public.”

Focus on issues

Brook also called on politicians to make their campaign about issues.

“Oftentimes, unfortunately, campaigns are full of distractions; things that are not that important to the lives and welfare of average Nigerians, especially the children that are with us today. What is important is to give them (children) the opportunities to serve in order to thrive in today’s world.

“This means they need good education. The schools should be improved. When I heard about the letter from the students describing their lack of books and dearth of desks in their schools, this is very disheartening. There are things that should be corrected.

“I will also encourage parents and voters to ask the candidates what they plan to do to improve education. I think issue-based campaigns will be beneficial to all Nigerians.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier accused former President Olusegun Obasanj o of lobbying United States authorities to withdraw the entry ban against Atiku.

Allegation against Atiku

According to reports, the former Vice-President was banned from the US after he was allegedly indicted for money laundering.

Atiku is alleged to have siphoned millions of dollars to one of his wives in the US, Jennifer.