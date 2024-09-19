LP crisis: Abure boycotts Edo campaign, accuses Obi, Otti of conspiracy

Held in Benin City, the rally featured prominent party figures such as Peter Obi, the Labour Party's former presidential candidate, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti.

However, Abure's absence was noted amidst claims of betrayal from Obi and Otti.

Addressing the press in Abuja, Labour Party's National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, launched a scathing attack, accusing both leaders of conspiring with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to undermine Abure's leadership.

The Labour Party recently sued INEC to challenge its recognition of a newly installed caretaker committee led by Nenadi Usman.

Ifoh expressed frustration with Obi and Otti, claiming they have turned against the party that supported their rise during the 2023 general elections.

"Our leadership went to the trenches with Obi, canvassing for votes. Today, these leaders are now dancing 'Gwo gwo gwo ngwo' with us. What a shame, what a betrayal," Ifoh lamented.

Accusations of conspiracy and betrayal rock Labour Party

The Labour Party is currently embroiled in an intense power struggle, and the absence of its National Chairman, Julius Abure, from the final Edo campaign rally has only deepened the divide.

Abure's camp accuses Obi and Governor Otti of teaming up with INEC to remove Abure from his position.

The dispute stems from appointing a caretaker committee led by former Senator Nenadi Usman, which Obi, Otti, and other party stakeholders endorsed.

The caretaker committee was established to take over the party's leadership, but Abure's loyalists have rejected the move, labelling it a power grab orchestrated by INEC.

At the press conference in Abuja, Ifoh expressed disbelief that those who once benefited from the Labour Party's platform, particularly Obi and Otti, are now supporting actions that undermine the party's structure.