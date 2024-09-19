ADVERTISEMENT
LP crisis: Abure boycotts Edo campaign, accuses Obi, Otti of conspiracy

Segun Adeyemi

Abure's camp accuses Obi and Governor Otti of teaming up with INEC to remove Abure from his position.

L-R: Julius Abure, Alex Otti, and Peter Obi. [Facebook/X]
Held in Benin City, the rally featured prominent party figures such as Peter Obi, the Labour Party's former presidential candidate, and Abia State Governor Alex Otti.

However, Abure's absence was noted amidst claims of betrayal from Obi and Otti.

Addressing the press in Abuja, Labour Party's National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, launched a scathing attack, accusing both leaders of conspiring with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to undermine Abure's leadership.

The Labour Party recently sued INEC to challenge its recognition of a newly installed caretaker committee led by Nenadi Usman.

Ifoh expressed frustration with Obi and Otti, claiming they have turned against the party that supported their rise during the 2023 general elections.

"Our leadership went to the trenches with Obi, canvassing for votes. Today, these leaders are now dancing 'Gwo gwo gwo ngwo' with us. What a shame, what a betrayal," Ifoh lamented.

The Labour Party is currently embroiled in an intense power struggle, and the absence of its National Chairman, Julius Abure, from the final Edo campaign rally has only deepened the divide.

The dispute stems from appointing a caretaker committee led by former Senator Nenadi Usman, which Obi, Otti, and other party stakeholders endorsed.

The caretaker committee was established to take over the party's leadership, but Abure's loyalists have rejected the move, labelling it a power grab orchestrated by INEC.

At the press conference in Abuja, Ifoh expressed disbelief that those who once benefited from the Labour Party's platform, particularly Obi and Otti, are now supporting actions that undermine the party's structure.

"Many who suddenly sought the head of Julius Abure to be served on a platter were rolling on the floors, begging for tickets. Some couldn't even afford to pay for the nomination forms," Ifoh stated.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

