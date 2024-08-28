RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party crisis: Obi, Otti rally stakeholders for strategic meeting

Segun Adeyemi

Notably, gubernatorial candidates from various states and former candidates from all six geo-political zones will also be present.

Allex Otti and Peter Obi. [Peter Obi/X]
The event will be held on Wednesday, September 4, at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Umuahia.

This development comes after the party's National Chairman, Julius Abure, publicly warned Governor Otti to refrain from meddling in party affairs and concentrate on governing his state.

"The National Working Committee also notes that assuming without conceding that the tenure of the current NWC has even expired, we must state clearly that it is not the responsibility of Dr Alex Otti, as the governor of Abia State, to convene an NEC meeting to set up a caretaker committee. It is still the responsibility of the national chairman and the national secretary of the party to convene such a meeting," Abure asserted.

Meanwhile, Dodoh Okafor, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Otti on Public Communication, highlighted that the upcoming party stakeholders gathering will foster a "stronger and better Labour Party."

The meeting will bring together a broad spectrum of party members, including Peter Obi, Governor Otti, former vice presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed, and Julius Aburi-led executives.

The invitees list includes key figures such as representatives from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), as well as the Deputy Governor of Abia State, and serving and former Senators and House of Representatives members.

This assembly aims to tackle internal issues and strategies for the party's future, reflecting a concerted effort to unite and strengthen Labour Party leadership amidst current turbulence.

Segun Adeyemi

Labour Party crisis: Obi, Otti rally stakeholders for strategic meeting

