ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Labour Party alleges INEC conspiracy with Obi, Otti to weaken leadership

Segun Adeyemi

The party vowed to defend its leadership, stressing that the current executives were elected during a valid convention in March 2024, upheld by a Federal High Court ruling.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and Peter Obi
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and Peter Obi

Recommended articles

In a press statement, National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh claims that both leaders are attempting to undermine the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

According to the party, INEC filed a counter-affidavit alleging that the tenure of the current executives, including National Chairman Julius Abure, expired in June 2024.

The party argues that Obi and Otti are using this affidavit to justify their formation of a 29-member caretaker committee following an "illegal" stakeholders' meeting in Umuahia.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

The statement decried the actions of the former presidential candidate and the governor, who are seen as turning against the party that defended them during the 2023 general elections.

"Labour Party stood by our then governorship candidate in Abia, weathering political and judicial storms. Today, these leaders are now dancing 'Gwo gwo gwo ngwo' with us. What a shame, what a betrayal," Ifoh stated.

The Labour Party also expressed disbelief that Obi and Otti are now embracing the same INEC they blame for irregularities in the 2023 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The INEC you are embracing today is the same INEC, which betrayed us during the last election," the statement read.

The party vowed to defend its leadership, stressing that the current executives were elected during a valid convention in March 2024, upheld by a Federal High Court ruling.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria joins forces with US to boost press freedom, combat fake news

Nigeria joins forces with US to boost press freedom, combat fake news

FG begins audit of PPP projects nationwide

FG begins audit of PPP projects nationwide

Group raises alarm over plot to arrest Edo PDP chair days before guber poll

Group raises alarm over plot to arrest Edo PDP chair days before guber poll

Labour Party alleges INEC conspiracy with Obi, Otti to weaken leadership

Labour Party alleges INEC conspiracy with Obi, Otti to weaken leadership

Yahaya Bello still wanted - EFCC denies arrest of ex-Kogi gov

Yahaya Bello still wanted - EFCC denies arrest of ex-Kogi gov

NAF begins airlift of electoral materials for Edo gubernatorial election

NAF begins airlift of electoral materials for Edo gubernatorial election

Court postpones ruling, delays Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

Court postpones ruling, delays Ganduje’s fate as APC chairman

FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

FCT primary school teachers embark on indefinite strike

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki [Facebook]

Gov Obaseki alleges police harassment of PDP leaders ahead of Edo election

Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo and Olumide Akpata. [Facebook]

Edo 2024: PDP accuses APC, Labour Party of "unholy alliance" to exploit voters

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll [NAN]

Shettima leads APC final rally for Okpebholo ahead of Edo governorship poll