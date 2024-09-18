Labour Party alleges INEC conspiracy with Obi, Otti to weaken leadership

In a press statement, National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh claims that both leaders are attempting to undermine the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

According to the party, INEC filed a counter-affidavit alleging that the tenure of the current executives, including National Chairman Julius Abure, expired in June 2024.

The party argues that Obi and Otti are using this affidavit to justify their formation of a 29-member caretaker committee following an "illegal" stakeholders' meeting in Umuahia.

The statement decried the actions of the former presidential candidate and the governor, who are seen as turning against the party that defended them during the 2023 general elections.

"Labour Party stood by our then governorship candidate in Abia, weathering political and judicial storms. Today, these leaders are now dancing 'Gwo gwo gwo ngwo' with us. What a shame, what a betrayal," Ifoh stated.

The Labour Party also expressed disbelief that Obi and Otti are now embracing the same INEC they blame for irregularities in the 2023 elections.

"The INEC you are embracing today is the same INEC, which betrayed us during the last election," the statement read.