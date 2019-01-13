The Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has said that the alleged plot to remove the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, is unacceptable.

According to Daily Post, Ortom said the manner with which the Federal Government is handling the case is suspicious.

The Governor made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Terver Akase on Sunday, January 13, 2019.

The Federal Government filed a six count charge against the CJN at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Onnoghen is expected to appear before the CCT on Monday, January 14, 2019, for reportedly failing to declare his assets.

Speaking further on the matter, Governor Ortom said “We urge all Nigerians to resist this unwarranted assault on the country’s Judiciary and save democracy from the hands of its enemies.

“It is now clear that after unsuccessful attempts to intimidate the National Assembly, the same undemocratic forces have turned their attacks on the Judiciary. This is a clarion call on men and women of goodwill to condemn the move aimed at suppressing the judiciary. “Due process and the rule of law must be seen to be in operation in the country. If Justice Walter Onnoghen is guilty of the charges filed against him, it is the duty of the courts to determine not the Federal Government or its agents.

“The decision of the All Progressives Congress, APC administration to flout this well established procedure further reveals their agenda to weaken the Nigeria’s democratic institutions ahead of this year’s general election.”

Also, Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on the Federal Government to ensure that the planned trial of the CJN does not cause chaos in the judicial system and that the due process is not compromised.

ALSO READ: Justice Walter Onnoghen replies Code of Conduct Bureau

Saraki asked the government to ensure that every step in the process is transparent and the normal process as provided by the law is followed to the letter.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in his reaction, said that Nigerians will resist any move to intimidate the judiciary.

Meanwhile, reports say over 150 senior lawyers will be representing Onnoghen at the CCT on Monday.