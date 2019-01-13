The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen has replied the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Onnoghen is expected to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday, January 14, 2019, over allegations that he failed to declare his assets.

In his reaction, Onnoghen said “My asset declaration form numbers SCN 00014 and SCN 00005 were declared on the same day, 14/12/2016 because I forgot to make a declaration of my assets after the expiration of my 2005 declaration in 2009. Following my appointment as acting CJN in November, 2016, the need to declare my assets anew made me to realize the mistake.

“I then did the declaration to cover the period in default. I did not include my standard charted bank account in SCN 000014 because I believed they were not opened.

“I did not make a fresh declaration of asset after my substantive appointment as CJN because I was under the impression that my SCN 000015 was to cover that period of four years which includes my term as CJN.”

Reactions

Several reactions have trailed the report, especially from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku, in a statement, warned against what he described as the forceful removal of the CJN.

The PDP flag bearer also faulted the CCB for moving the case to the CCT.

He said Nigerians will resist any attempt by the Buhari presidency to intimidate the judiciary.

Also, chief Edwin Clark has announced that the Niger Delta people will resist the alleged plot to remove Onnoghen.