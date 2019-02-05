Electioneering campaigns can be energy sapping and the stomp can leave the candidate error prone and all. Certainly not an endeavour for septuagenarians.

Which probably explains why President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC forgot the date he was sworn in, mistakes an appointee for a governorship candidate and why Atiku Abubakar of the PDP boldly declared he was going to be enriching his friends if elected president.

In no particular order, we highlight some of the gaffes and missteps from the two frontline presidential candidates in a campaign season that keeps on giving.

1. Buhari goes all ‘governatorial’ on us in Delta

Before handing over the APC flag to governorship candidate in Delta State, Great Ogboru, President Buhari refers to the flagbearer as “presidential candidate”, “senatorial candidate” before settling for “governatorial candidate”.

To put it mildly, none of all of that was correct in the circumstances.

Of course there’s no such thing as “governatorial”, as the correct word is "gubernatorial".

And how did the president not know that Ogboru was not 'presidential' or 'senatorial' candidate at the first time of asking?

Ooops.

2. Atiku travels to America to prove a point, returns home and dodges debate

The PDP presidential candidate returns from the United States just in time for the presidential debate (after his opponents had cited his inability to travel to the States as evidence that he is super corrupt).

The former vice president checks into the debate venue and backs out completely, while pointing at Buhari’s absence as a reason for his no-show.

Own goal?

3. Buhari misses a step in Kogi

During the Kogi leg of the campaign, Nigeria’s President Buhari trips and almost lands on his stomach, but is helped back to his feet by party faithful.

This is no gaffe, mind you, because it can happen to anyone. However, we thought to include the incident in this list because of its striking significance in the campaign thus far.

4. PDP stage collapses in Kebbi

This wasn’t a good look at all.

The footage of a stage crumbling with PDP chieftains in Kebbi State, went viral within minutes.

We hope everyone on that stage made it out unscathed.

But who cornered money earmarked for the erection of a solid stage?

5. Atiku promises to enrich his friends

One of the many fears about an Atiku presidency borders on his disposition for crony capitalism—a scenario in which friends are invited to share in the looting of state treasury in the name of inviting the private sector over as partners.

Addressing a business summit in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, Atiku practically erased all doubts.

“And I am also not going to enrich members of my family, but my friends. Are my friends not entitled to be enriched? As long as there is no element of corruption there", Atiku said.

Seriously, what was he thinking?

Oh well….

6. Buhari lifts the hand of the wrong candidate in Cross River

Senator John Owan Enoh is the APC governorship candidate in Cross River State.

But when Sen Ndoma Egba, the NDDC boss, steps up to the podium to point the president to Enoh, Buhari lifts his hand as the governorship candidate instead, until he was quickly told he’s raising the wrong hand.

Errrrr….

7. Buhari endorses Governor Ganduje in Kano

This makes this list because the president has this tough stance against corruption and Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was last seen shoveling dollar notes into his Babaringa in serialized videos.

Buhari goes on and raises Ganduje’s hand before thousands in Kano, anyway, handing those who say he's been waging a selective anti-graft war, one more example to cite.

8. Buhari forgets the day he was sworn in

Actually, Buhari was sworn-in as democratically elected president on May 29, 2015.

But you wouldn’t know that from listening to him at a campaign rally in Kogi.

"I'm very impressed at this very short notice [sic], you turned out for so many hours standing in the sun to see us and to listen to us," Buhari said.

"I assure you that I am very aware of your appreciation of the efforts for what we were able to deliver since I came in 19th of May, 2015. All we are trying to do is to remind you to think, 'where were we in 2015 when we came in, where are we now?' What have we been able to achieve with the resources available to us?"

19th of May, 2015? Ok, we’ll pass.

BONUS TRACK

Buhari's showing at 'The Candidates'--a town-hall--was piss poor. He couldn't understand questions asked, he stuttered and mostly provided poor answers to questions posed.

A forgettable night for the candidate and his campaign.