'You should have faced your spiritual calling', APC cautions Mbaka against inflammatory statements

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ruling party says Mbaka should have faced his spiritual calling rather than dabbling into politics

All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo.
All Progressives Congress (APC) Logo. Pulse Nigeria

Mr Yekini Nabena, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, has advised Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, against making statements that can destabilise the country.

Nabena in a statement on Friday in Abuja threatened to report Mbaka to the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church if he continued to cause disaffection for the Federal Government with his utterances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbaka is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, located in Enugu.

Mbaka, who is seen as a celebrity by his numerous followers, is a force to be reckoned with in the religious circle in the Eastern region.

The cleric recently allegedly called on the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he failed to resign over rising insecurity in the country.

Mbaka, who was said to have made the call at a Church service, where he lamented the state of insecurity across the country, called on the presidency to address the numerous challenges facing the country.

The APC spokesperson said the man of God should have faced his spiritual calling rather than dabbling into politics, which he knew little or nothing about.

He advised the cleric to deploy all his known spiritual means to support the government in addressing various challenges in the country.

Nabena, making reference to the book of Mark 4: 35-40 in the Holy Bible, where Jesus Christ calmed a raging storm, said Jesus did not blame anyone but prayed and calmed the storm.

He urged the cleric to emulate the Lord Jesus Christ, who he said, also obeyed and honoured a constituted authority by paying tax.

He advised Mbaka to leave political messages for politicians, adding that calling on President Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the country`s current challenges was ungodly.

The APC spokesman called on the clerics to emulate the likes of Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Pastor W.F Kumuyi of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

He said they should also emulate other true men of God who would rather fast and pray to avert crises in the country instead of threatening the government of the day.

News Agency Of Nigeria

