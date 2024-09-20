ADVERTISEMENT
Edo people don't need Wike to tell them whom to vote for - Obaseki

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obaseki said Edo people don't need an outsider to help them make decisions in the upcoming governorship election.

Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike
Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Wike was not only influential in Obaseki's defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2020, but he also led a victorious campaign to hand the Governor a second term.

However, the two have since fallen out and the Minister has vowed that he won't support the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo in the September 21 poll.

Wike reiterated his stance last week, revealing that Obaseki brought Ighodalo to his residence on two different occasions to seek his support, which he declined and pledged neutrality in the election.

Commenting on his feud with Wike, Obaseki said he's unperturbed by the FCT Minister's stance.

The Governor stressed that the Edo people are wise enough to decide whom to vote for by themselves and require no outsider to help them make such a decision.

He (Wike) came to get Edo people to vote for me, right? Wow! Edo people are not that dumb, they know who to vote for,” Obaseki said on Channels Television's Politics Today on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

"They don’t require the services of an outsider to make their decisions. Edo people will make their decisions this time because they know what they want,” he added.

The Governor said he doesn't regret cutting ties with some of his political associates, including his predecessor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Philip Shaibu among others, maintaining that some politicians are displeased because he's using money from government's revenue to attend to people's needs.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

