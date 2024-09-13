ADVERTISEMENT
Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me, I turned them down - Wike

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike said he pointedly told Obaseki that he would not support Ighodalo and would rather remain neutral in the upcoming Edo governorship election.

Wike made the disclosure while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Friday, September 13, 2024.

Wike, the immediate past Rivers State Governor, has been accused of interference in the upcoming election in Edo State by some PDP stakeholders.

On Thursday, the PDP's state Chairman, Anthony Aziegbemhin, called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to redeploy the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Anugbum Onuoha, ahead of the all-important September 21, 2024 poll.

While highlighting the ties between the REC and the FCT minister, Aziegbemhin alleged that the duo are conspiring to sabotage the PDP in the election.

He stated this in a protest letter to the INEC Chairman, in which he also claimed that the recruitment of the Supervising Presiding Officers (SPOs) for the election had been compromised.

“The ties between these two are too close to ignore as they share familiarities and are also close associates. To be clear, the relationship between the two is outlined below:

“The said Edo REC is a cousin to the Minister of the FCT, Mr. Wike. He also served as a former Commissioner and Special Adviser for Lands, Survey and Housing to Mr Wike during his tenure as Rivers governor,'' the letter partly read.

Responding to the allegations, Wike said Aziegbemhin is oblivious to some facts regarding his relationship with the Edo State Governor.

He revealed that Obaseki brought Ighodalo to his residence twice to beg him for endorsement but he turned down the request and pledged his neutrality in the forthcoming election.

''Obaseki brought Ighodalo to my house twice to beg me. He said I should support him for the election but I told him I'm not interested,'' the FCT minister said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

