You'd endorse hunger, misery if you vote for APC - Atiku warns Edo voters

According to him, voting for the party would be an endorsement of misery and hardship.

He asked the voters to ask themselves if their lives have been better under the administration of the APC, adding that the party has plunged Nigeria into an abyss of suffering.

The former Vice President said this on his Facebook titled ‘The clear choice for a prosperous Edo State’ on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

He advised the people of the state to elect Asue Ighodalo, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party to "build a future of prosperity."

He said, “They criticized past leaders for raising fuel prices, yet today, they preside over an era where fuel costs soar above ₦900 per litre. Their cruelty and disregard for the plight of the masses are unmatched. A vote for the APC is a vote for the continuation of misery, hunger, and despair.

“Do not be swayed by the empty promises of the APC. Electing Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the PDP is not just a vote; it is an act of reclaiming our future. It is a choice to consolidate the good work of Governor Godwin Obaseki and to build a future of prosperity, dignity, and hope.”

Atiku further accused the ruling party of luring gullible voters with sweet promises, adding that the Bola Tinubu administration ignored the cries of the common man.

He continued, “The APC has donned the mask of a friend to the masses, but behind this veil lies a sinister reality. They have lured gullible voters with sweet promises, only to reveal their true nature — a party driven by a hunger for power rather than the well-being of the people.

“They have forsaken the ideals of governance, ignoring the cries of the common man while pursuing their selfish ambitions. Under their watch, Nigeria has been plunged into an abyss of suffering. They have sown seeds of poverty, despair, and insecurity.”

Atiku said the vibrant spirit of Nigeria “has been dimmed by a relentless struggle for survival, where even the simplest of needs, like food, have become out of reach for millions.”

He claimed Nigerians are not dying of disease but of hunger.