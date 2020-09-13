Governor Godwin Obaseki has accused his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole of putting Edo State in debt through reckless borrowing.

The governor made the allegation on Sunday, September 13, 2020, during the Edo Governorship debate organized by Channels Television.

While answering a question about the debt profile of Edo state, Obaseki said the Oshiomhole-led administration was responsible for the state’s debt burden.

He said, “Let me make some points very clear. What happened is that my predecessor in office borrowed recklessly and the Federal Government had to restructure all the debts that we have taken before I came into office.

“These included a whole series of bank borrowings, borrowing to pay salaries. So, the Federal Government restructured outstanding obligations to Edo State, to the tune of almost N30 billion. That was what was responsible for adding to the debt stock, not borrowings from this administration.

The governor also accused Oshiomhole of owing contractors to the tune of N70bn.

He, however, commended his administration for servicing the debt and also providing the needed development to the people.