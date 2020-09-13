Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission Prof Mahmood Yakubu will have the last stakeholders meeting in Benin, the state’s capital.

Due to the pockets of politically motivated violence that were recorded in Edo recently, the INEC boss on Thursday, September 10, 2020, said the National Peace Committee, INEC and every conscientious Nigerian had been concerned about the fear of violence in elections.

Speaking on INEC’s level of preparedness for the forthcoming election in the state during an interview with ThePunch, Festus Okoye, the commission’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee said most of the ad hoc staff to deployed for the election have been trained.

Okoye also said the ad hoc staff would be deployed on Friday, September 18, 2020, before their resumption on Saturday.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

He added that non-sensitive materials had been deployed to the Registration Areas already.

He said, “The commission will deploy the ad hoc staff to the Registration Area Centers on Friday, September 18, from where they will be deployed to the polling units at first light on Saturday. As a prelude to the election, the Chairman and National Commissioners will hold the last stakeholders meeting on Monday and sign and the political parties and their candidates will sign a peace accord on Tuesday.”

INEC also said that over 20,00 ad hoc staff that will be deployed for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State have been insured against death and election hazards.