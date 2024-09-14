Dino ran for Kogi governorship election but didn't vote for himself - PDP Chairman

PDP, Nigeria's main opposition party, is currently enmeshed in internal wranglings that are threatening its core. The crisis started over two years ago, following the conclusion of the party's presidential convention which produced Atiku Abubakar as the candidate for the 2023 election.

Displeased with Atiku's emergence due to his Northern root, a group of five governors dubbed the G-5 revolted against the party and chose to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flag-bearer, Bola Tinubu, based on fairness and justice to the southern part of the country.

Atiku eventually lost the election to Tinubu but that has done little to resolve the impasse in the PDP.

Recently, the party inaugurated a Reconciliation Committee chaired by former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and a Disciplinary Committee, led by High Chief Tom Ikimi.

The two committees are tasked to ensure reconciliation among aggrieved members and enforce unity and discipline in the party.

Dino Melaye says PDP is sinking

However, a few days after the inauguration, Melaye came out to criticise the PDP leadership.

In a post on his X on Saturday, August 24, 2024, the former Senator alleged that the party under Damagum's leadership has been commercialised and privatised.

He asserted that the PDP has lost its relevance in Nigeria's political space, declaring that the party is now ''once upon a time.''

Melaye also called out the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, for destroying the party.

“End of the road for PDP as Damagum, Bature and Anyanwu irredeemably destroyed the party. We will talk about the commercialisation and privatisation of PDP. PDP is now once upon a time,” he wrote.

Damagum fires back at Melaye

Responding to Melaye's criticism, the PDP National Chairman said the Kogi State chieftain is one of the people damaging the party.

Recall the former lawmaker flew the PDP's banner in the Kogi governorship election last year. Damagum noted that Melaye even refused to vote for himself in the election.

''Let me remind you about that statement credited to Dino. He’s part of the problem. Why? Because he ran for governor in Kogi State and didn’t even vote for himself. Put that on record: he didn’t go out to vote in his own election.

''Even as the candidate. So, I’ll leave it to you to judge based on that. Who’s really damaging the party? If the party is generous enough to give you its platform to run, you have a duty to improve its fortunes. Yes, you can win or lose, but at least lose credibly if you must,'' the chairman said in an interview with Daily Trust.

Pulse reported that Melaye was suspended by the PDP for engaging in anti-party activities.