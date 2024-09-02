ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nobody is above this party — PDP replies Wike

Bayo Wahab

Debo Ologunagba, said no member of the opposition party is bigger than the party.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Recommended articles

Wike, the former Governor of Rivers and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, while speaking during the party’s state congress held at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 31, 2024, threatened to put fire in the state of PDP governors who back his successor, Governor Siminalyi Fubara.

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads over state control since the latter took charge of Rivers in 2023.

The ex-governor issued the threat after the PDP Governors Forum picked a side in the lingering fight between him and Fubara.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of PDP from us. But let me tell people, I hear some governors, who say they will take over the structure and give back to somebody.

“I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace — anything you see you take,” Wike threatened.

Reacting to the threat at the ongoing press conference in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said no member of the opposition party is bigger than the party.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba]
Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Twitter/Debo Ologunagba] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Ologunagba said, “What I can tell you is that nobody is above this party. It is the People’s Democratic Party.

“What we have done is set up bodies (reconciliation and disciplinary committees) and given them the mandate to do the job. We will wait for their report.”

Despite being a member of the opposition party, Wike accepted a political appointment from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the expiration of his administration in Rivers State.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nobody is above this party — PDP replies Wike

Nobody is above this party — PDP replies Wike

Phrank Shaibu slams NNPCL's conflicting statements over $6.8bn debt scandal

Phrank Shaibu slams NNPCL's conflicting statements over $6.8bn debt scandal

North-Central APC backs Gov Sule, endorses Ganduje as national chairman

North-Central APC backs Gov Sule, endorses Ganduje as national chairman

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

Edo 2024: PDP youths accuse opposition of plotting to rig governorship election

APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

APC youths demand Mele Kyari’s resignation over $6.8bn NNPC debt scandal

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Why FG’s ban on Under-18 SSCE misses the mark on education reform

Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

Police place ₦20m bounty on Brit wanted over plot to 'overthrow' Tinubu

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

APC has failed to deliver, PDP will bring relief to Ondo people - Chieftain

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Those criticising my support for Tinubu are ignorant, narrow-minded - Okupe

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure and Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. [Facebook/Guardian]

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Supporters of Asue Ighodalo in FCT has set in motion free transportation for over 5000 registered voters based in the nation's capital. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begins campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes

Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata [X:@OlumideAkpata]

Reactions as Akpata claims Tunde Ednut, Rufai's polls show he'll win in Edo