Wike, the former Governor of Rivers and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, while speaking during the party’s state congress held at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 31, 2024, threatened to put fire in the state of PDP governors who back his successor, Governor Siminalyi Fubara.

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads over state control since the latter took charge of Rivers in 2023.

The ex-governor issued the threat after the PDP Governors Forum picked a side in the lingering fight between him and Fubara.

“Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of PDP from us. But let me tell people, I hear some governors, who say they will take over the structure and give back to somebody.

“I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace — anything you see you take,” Wike threatened.

PDP fires back

Reacting to the threat at the ongoing press conference in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said no member of the opposition party is bigger than the party.

Ologunagba said, “What I can tell you is that nobody is above this party. It is the People’s Democratic Party.

“What we have done is set up bodies (reconciliation and disciplinary committees) and given them the mandate to do the job. We will wait for their report.”