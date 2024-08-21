ADVERTISEMENT
Oyinlola, Ikimi lead new PDP committees for conflict resolution, discipline

Segun Adeyemi

The inauguration comes at a time when the PDP has suffered a great deal from an internal crisis that has existed since the party's 2022 national convention.

The Reconciliation Committee will be chaired by the former Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola. [PDP/X]
The committees, inaugurated on Wednesday, August 21, include the Reconciliation Committee, chaired by former Osun State Governor Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and the Disciplinary Committee, led by High Chief Tom Ikimi.

According to a statement from the PDP, the Reconciliation Committee will collaborate with other party organs to resolve internal conflicts, foster harmony among members, and promote cohesion.

"The committee shall work to ensure that all internal conflicts are resolved and that the party remains united in its mission," an official statement by the party reveals.

The Disciplinary Committee, on the other hand, has been tasked with addressing misconduct and ensuring accountability within the party.

High Chief Ikimi, speaking on behalf of the committee, assured that they would uphold party ethics and values.

"Our focus will be on maintaining discipline and ensuring that every member adheres to the party's principles," he stated.

The PDP's leadership highlighted that the committees' efforts are crucial to building a stronger and more united party, prepared to serve the interests of Nigeria and its citizens.

The inauguration, they noted, marks a significant milestone in the party's commitment to good governance and national well-being.

Segun Adeyemi

