PDP now 'once upon a time' - Dino Melaye slams party leaders

Melaye made the claim in a random post on his X on Saturday, August 24, 2024, where he asserted that the PDP has lost its relevance in Nigeria's political space.

He called out the party's leadership, including the acting PDP national chairman, Iliya Damagum, the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the national organising secretary, Umar Bature, for destroying the PDP.

The former Senator also vowed to expose, in the future, how the PDP has been commercialised and privatised.

“End of the road for PDP as Damagum, Bature and Anyanwu irredeemably destroyed the party. We will talk about the commercialisation and privatisation of PDP. PDP is now once upon a time,” he wrote.

Damagum under fire from PDP lawmakers

Melaye's accusation as Damagum battles to retain his position following a slew of allegations against him by disgruntled party members.

Recently, PDP lawmakers in the House of Representatives raised serious allegations against the national chairman and Anyanwu.

The lawmakers, under the aegis of the Opposition Coalition, accused the party leaders of making secret moves to sabotage the PDP by providing legal backing for the defected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach the state Governor, Siminalyi Fubara.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, the spokesperson and member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato Federal Constituency, reeled out a series of events which he described as a calculated attempt by Damagum and Anyanwu to weaken the PDP from the inside.

However, responding to the allegation during the inauguration of the PDP National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees in Abuja last Thursday, the national chairman warned that nobody can bully him out of office.