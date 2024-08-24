ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP now 'once upon a time' - Dino Melaye slams party leaders

Nurudeen Shotayo

Melaye vowed to expose, in the future, how the PDP has been commercialised and privatised.

PDP has been commercialised, now once upon a time party - Dino Melaye fumes
PDP has been commercialised, now once upon a time party - Dino Melaye fumes

Recommended articles

Melaye made the claim in a random post on his X on Saturday, August 24, 2024, where he asserted that the PDP has lost its relevance in Nigeria's political space.

He called out the party's leadership, including the acting PDP national chairman, Iliya Damagum, the national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the national organising secretary, Umar Bature, for destroying the PDP.

The former Senator also vowed to expose, in the future, how the PDP has been commercialised and privatised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“End of the road for PDP as Damagum, Bature and Anyanwu irredeemably destroyed the party. We will talk about the commercialisation and privatisation of PDP. PDP is now once upon a time,” he wrote.

ALSO READ: Peter Obi not bothered by clamour for Jonathan to run in 2027 - Labour Party

Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]
Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian] Pulse Nigeria

Melaye's accusation as Damagum battles to retain his position following a slew of allegations against him by disgruntled party members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, PDP lawmakers in the House of Representatives raised serious allegations against the national chairman and Anyanwu.

The lawmakers, under the aegis of the Opposition Coalition, accused the party leaders of making secret moves to sabotage the PDP by providing legal backing for the defected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach the state Governor, Siminalyi Fubara.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, the spokesperson and member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato Federal Constituency, reeled out a series of events which he described as a calculated attempt by Damagum and Anyanwu to weaken the PDP from the inside.

However, responding to the allegation during the inauguration of the PDP National Reconciliation and Disciplinary Committees in Abuja last Thursday, the national chairman warned that nobody can bully him out of office.

He blasted those propagating falsehoods about the National Working Committee (NWC), stating that those calling for his resignation are only enhancing his popularity.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adamawa workers elated as Gov Fintiri begins payment of ₦70k minimum wage

Adamawa workers elated as Gov Fintiri begins payment of ₦70k minimum wage

APC's Gov Ododo sparks social media reactions after attending PDP Govs gathering

APC's Gov Ododo sparks social media reactions after attending PDP Govs gathering

No public record on number of student loans disbursed - Rep criticises NELFUND

No public record on number of student loans disbursed - Rep criticises NELFUND

Kebbi govt distributes free drugs to 27,000 mentally ill patients

Kebbi govt distributes free drugs to 27,000 mentally ill patients

Kogi Gov, Ododo dedicates Supreme Court election victory to God, Tinubu

Kogi Gov, Ododo dedicates Supreme Court election victory to God, Tinubu

Heartland FC coach Obi dead, players injured in Imo auto crash

Heartland FC coach Obi dead, players injured in Imo auto crash

Niger Republic junta thriving on propaganda but for how long?

Niger Republic junta thriving on propaganda but for how long?

APC's integrity has diminished under Tinubu - Defected member

APC's integrity has diminished under Tinubu - Defected member

#EndbadGovernance promoters to protest against Tinubu at UN General Assembly

#EndbadGovernance promoters to protest against Tinubu at UN General Assembly

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipend due to economic realities

NELFUND may increase ₦20,000 student loan stipends due to economic realities

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

Withdraw soldiers from our roads, they‘re harassing us - Igbo women tell FG

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

FG tasks REA on increased access to electricity

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'

Presidency blasts Chinese company over 'plot to strip Nigeria of jets'