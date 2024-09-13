ADVERTISEMENT
PDP suspends Sen Melaye for alleged conduct bringing embarrassment to party

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement stated that Melaye’s conduct has allegedly brought disrepute to the party, and his continued membership is no longer tenable.

Sen. Melaye is from Ayetoro/lluagba Ward 1 in Ijumu Local Government of Kogi. Melaye’s suspension was announced in a statement by the PDP Ward Chairman, Abayomi Osamika, and Secretary, Yodson Dayo, on Friday in Lokoja.

According to the statement, Melaye’s suspension is contained in a Resolution of PDP Ward Exco meeting held in Aiyetoro, on Thursday, September 12, and signed by all executive members of the party.

The statement said Melaye’s conduct had allegedly brought embarrassment and disrepute to the party, and his continued membership was no longer tenable.

“The Ward Party Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Ayetoro/lluagba ward 1 met on Thursday the 12 September 2024 to review the report of the disciplinary committee set up to investigate alleged anti-party activities against Senator Dino Melaye, a member of our great party.

“Recall that Senator Dino Melaye was invited to appear before the Disciplinary Committee on 20 August 2024, to answer to certain allegations of misconduct and anti-party activities, in line with the provisions of Article 57(4), of the PDP Constitution.

“However, he failed to show up, disregarding the invitation and the authority of the party.

“After careful consideration and deliberation, the Ward Party Exco resolved as follows:

“That Senator Dino Melaye’s failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee constitutes a gross disrespect to the party and its leadership.

“That his actions are in clear violation of the PDP Constitution and the principles of party discipline.

“That Senator Dino Melaye’s conduct has brought embarrassment and disrepute to the party, and his continued membership is no longer tenable.

“Therefore, the Ward Party Exco hereby suspends Senator Dino Melaye from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“This suspension is in line with the provisions of Article 59(1) of the PDP Constitution, which empowers the Ward Party Exco to take disciplinary actions against erring members.

“We urge all members of our great party to remain committed to the principles of party discipline and loyalty.

“We must work together to build a strong and united party, capable of winning elections and serving the interests of our people,” the statement reads.

Every attempt made by NAN Correspondent to reach Sen. Dino Melaye, on the alleged suspension from the party proved abortive, as he was not responding to calls and messages sent to his phone.

News Agency Of Nigeria

